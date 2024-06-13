Jozi! Get revved up to experience an F1 car LIVE

01 THE CAR

South African spectators will have the chance to witness the power and irreplicable tune of the RB7 later this year. The RB7 was one of the most dominant machines in Formula 1 history, taking 18 of 19 poles and winning 12 races on the Team’s way to a second Drivers’and Constructor’ Championship double in 2011.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has brought the excitement of Formula 1 to cities like Santiago, Hanoi, Tokyo, Guadalajara, and Cape Town. The team is set to return to South Africa in 2024 to thrill even more fans.

02 THE DRIVER

David Coulthard , who is familiar with South African shores, is looking forward to his return. “I haven’t been to South Africa since we were in Cape Town in 2019, so I’m delighted we’re bringing Formula One back to Johannesburg,” he said.

David Coulthard © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Coulthard moved from McLaren to Red Bull Racing in 2005, where he became the highest-scoring British driver of all time with 535 race points, beating Nigel Mansell’s then-record of 482 points and gaining his rightful place in the annals of F1.

He retired in 2008 but remains a fan favourite and a familiar face around the paddock and on our television screens. With Coulthard behind the wheel of the 2011 championship-winning car, spectators are guaranteed an electrifying afternoon as he rips up and down the iconic city streets.

The RB7 has been to some wild places © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ll be driving a very special F1 car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix can bring,” he said, before adding. “The RB7 churns out 750 horsepower and can push up to 18,000 RPMs.”

03 THE SIDE ACTS

World-class performances by German drifter Elias Hountondji, (who’s a trained aerospace engineer as well as being one-half of the world-famous ‘Red Bull Driftbrothers’) and motorbike stunt rider Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža, along with a few special surprises, will entertain the crowd in between Coulthard’s runs.

The Red Bull Showrun is scheduled for Sunday 6 October and will offer fans an opportunity to experience Formula 1 up close and personal, in a festive, family-friendly environment. For more information visit www.redbull.com/showrun