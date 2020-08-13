Red Bull Solo Q basically takes everything you know about LoL and shakes it up to pit players against one another in a 1v1 duel. The South African qualifiers and final will be online with the winner claiming not only a fancy monitor from AOC but also the chance to compete in the world finals which are scheduled to take place in Germany in December.

It does get better though - as an addition, the winner of the South African competition has a further opportunity to compete at the official League of Legends all star event at ‘WORLDS’. So it’s a pretty big prize and one most players need to prepare for. LoL streamer and gamer Kelsie “Kaypea” Pelling shared some insight for South African players on how to get good.

League of Legends © Riot Games

Kaypea began her gaming career on FPS titles but over time moved to LoL - she says the jump into MOBA format just made something 'click': “I really enjoyed FPS games and just running around getting frags, but once I found league and the MOBA format, something clicked for me. It helped fill the competitive void left from playing college sports, and I felt the structured roles were more my style. I do still enjoy FPS games like Valorant, but League is definitely my passion these days.”

Kaypea says her favourite about LoL is definitely the visual representation when you mechanically outplay someone or absolutely demolish a team fight: “It’s really satisfying and you can easily break down what happened.” She also says the best advice she received on her gameplay would be to focus on csing: “Even though I’m still not the greatest at it, improving at it over the years definitely helped a bit with my climb.”

South Africa’s Red Bull Solo Q will be casted and commentated on by Holden and Sheepii who will share all the action with you on the 15th of August.

Three players to keep an eye on are teammates Kyle “youNique” Taylor , Brett “Clax” Whitehead and Maalik “YoloPete” Rawoot . The three competitors also happen to be teammates in ATK Arena’s League of Legends team. They’re arguably some of the best LoL players in Africa with all of them holding VS Gaming Championship titles. They’re definitely the ones to watch this weekend.