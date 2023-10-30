Team Sjava Reigns Supreme Over Team Focalistic At Red Bull SoundClash 2023

What a night Red Bull SoundClash 2023 was! Think electrifying energy, awe-inspiring performances and heart-pounding beats as two of South Africa's biggest names and their teams went head-to-head. In the end, Sjava emerged as the triumphant champion over Focalistic and his talented team.

Red Bull SoundClash, is a global event series known for pitting the industry's finest talents against one another. Off the back of the Boks winning their second title in a row, the arena in Pretoria on Saturday 28 October was alive with anticipation as fans and music enthusiasts gathered to witness history.

01 The Night In Pictures

Mpho Popps Modikoane © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool What was at stake © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool The Pretoria Crowd loved it © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool How the crowd got involved © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Dj kgotso M © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Sjava © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool MsCosmo © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Lemogang Tsipa (Centre) For Team Sjava © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Focalistic and his team brought it © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Pabi Cooper © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Focalistic © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Focalistic © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Sjava © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The sweet taste of victory © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Sjava , the maestro of African Trap Music, left the audience spellbound with his mesmerizing melodies and soulful vocals. With a powerful fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, he proved why he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music. The crowd could not help but sway to his music, and their roaring cheers echoed through the venue, making it clear that Sjava had captured their hearts.

02 WHAT IT MEANT TO HIM

The sweet taste of victory © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“I am very excited about winning the first Red Bull SoundClash South Africa," commented Sjava afterwards, adding that what makes this event special is the audience, "it’s not every event where you can interact with the audience and they show you as much love as they did tonight.”

Thank you to everyone that came out to support my team, we really appreciate it Sjava

03 TEAM SJAVA

Team Sjava brought on stage a medley of talented musicians including AReece, Maglera Doe Boy, Big Zulu, Saudi and the legendary Mgarimbe. On his selection of artist Sjava said, “I wanted to showcase my musical journey and honour all those artists that had an impact on my music, including Mgarimbe."

04 FOCALISTIC BROUGHT IT ALL

Jelly Babie for Team Focalistic © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

On the flip side, Focalistic, the master of Amapiano, brought a different dimension to the stage. With his energetic performance, he showcased the infectious rhythm and irresistible beats that have made him a sensation. Focalistic's charisma and stage presence were undeniable and he had the audience dancing from the first note.

05 FINAL ROUND SHOWDOWN

The clash of musical titans reached its peak in the final round, where Sjava and Focalistic went head-to-head in a thrilling showdown. Both artists pulled out all the stops, with Sjava's soulful tunes clashing harmoniously with Focalistic's pulsating Amapiano beats.

In the end, it was Sjava who emerged as the champion of the Red Bull SoundClash 2023, earning the coveted title. The atmosphere was electric as confetti rained down, and Sjava lifted the winner's trophy, graciously acknowledging the support of his fans and fellow musicians.