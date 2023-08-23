Focalistic: Five of his biggest tracks

Known for blending elements of Hip Hop with Amapiano, Focalistic first started making a name for himself in 2016 when he won a competition called Artists on the rise and the release of his 2017 single “Fak’mali” which debuted at number 1 on the YFM charts. But it would be his 2020 hit single, "Ke Star", that would put him on the map both locally and internationally. Combining lyrics in vernacular with catchy hooks over infectious rhythms, he’s gained a huge following over the few years that he’s been active as an artist. During this time he’s also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the South African music industry, reinforcing his status as an upcoming star.

01 Ke Star (2020)

While he first rose to prominence locally after releasing 2017’s “Fak'mali”, “Ke Star” is how Focalistic gained international recognition. Produced by Vigro Deep and released by his label 18 Area Holdings in April 2020, the track was the lead single from his “Blecke'' EP. With the title translating to “I am a star” from Pitori, the track is about a “star” of their community that is admired wherever they go. A remix featuring Davido debuted and stayed on the iTunes and Apple Music Top Songs charts in Nigeria at number 1 while in the US it debuted at number 16 on the Top Triller charts. Not only would this be his breakout hit, but the track became one of the most popular Amapiano tracks in general.

02 Gupta with Mr JazziQ feat. Lady Du, Mellow & Sleazy (2021)

When Focalistic said he would follow up “Ke Star” with another hit, he meant “Gupta”. Released in May 2021, this wasn’t the first time Focalistic had worked with Mr JazziQ, as the DJ and record producer was also a member of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples, the producers behind “Blecke”. The song’s title refers to the controversial Gupta family which gained prominence due to their alleged ties to former President Jacob Zuma, with the lyrics celebrating success and living life to the fullest.

03 Champion Sound (2021)

Once again collaborating with Davido after the success of the “Ke Star” remix, “Champion Sound” repeated this, gaining millions of plays worldwide. In an interview, Davido and Focalistic revealed that the Caltonic SA & Teejay-produced "Champion Sound" was initially intended to be a complete EP and that the entire track originated from a single line Davido had uttered, "Focalistic with the champion sound," which eventually blossomed into a fully-fledged song.

04 Tsela Tse Nyane feat. Mellow & Sleazy, M.J, and Pabi Cooper (2022)

Taken from his third studio album, “Ghetto Gospel”, “Tsela Tse Nyane” was produced by Tshwane Amapiano duo Mellow & Sleazy. The track also features Pabi Cooper, their second collaboration after his feature on her Platinum single “Banyana Ke Bafana”. The title roughly translates to "narrow paths", representing the challenges and obstacles people face in life, and how they must navigate through them to achieve their goals.

Baja Ko Pele with M.J feat. Shaunmusiq, Ftears and Xduppy (2023)

Translating roughly to “start from the beginning”, “Baja Ko Pele” sees Focalistic once again collaborating with M.J, while also featuring Shaunmusiq, Tears, and Xduppy on production and on the track. The song reminds listeners to never forget their roots and where they come from and has quickly become a fan favourite and his most popular track for 2023 thus far. The track is characterised by the repetition of its title using a catchy call-and-response hook and punctuated with snappy percussion and a looped synth siren.

