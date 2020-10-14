Red Bull Sounds of Summer presented by Lamiez Holworthy
© Mpumelelo Macu
Featuring the best of local music, this playlist is perfect for the coming summer
To make sure this summer is one to be remembered, DJ and host of SABC 1’s Live Amp, Lamiez Holworthy brings you the sizzling hot Sounds of Summer Playlist for 2020.
“After such a crazy first half of the year, which we’ve championed through together as a country, it’s time we turned to the one thing that keeps us as South Africans sane and happy, which is music,” says Lamiez. “I think that it’s only fair that I plug my fans with some of my favourite summer jams, just in time to usher in the festive season.”
The multi-talented DJ says her playlist includes a song for every mood and occasion, compiled in a playlist that celebrates a festive South African summer. Featuring artists such as Black Motion, Moonchild Sanelly, Khuli Chana, Elaine, Focalistic, Master KG and many more, the 32-track playlist brings together the best of local music.
Lamiez Holworthy hopes to connect fans to the ultimate ‘Lamiez experience’ with her choice of music. She's using some of her favourite tracks to give fans a glimpse into who she is and help South African music lovers enjoy the songs as much as she does. “I express myself through my music I listen to and believe wholeheartedly that there’s a song for every mood. This playlist celebrates life, and my love for it.”
“I want to encourage every South African to live each moment to their best this summer, to laugh, dance and celebrate themselves, their wins, and the amazing people around them," concludes Lamiez.
Red Bull Sounds of Summer presented by Lamiez Holworthy is now available exclusively on Spotify. Listen now here.