Ethan Cairns Takes Out Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town

From City Bowl Park through The Iziko South African Museum at the Company's Garden and Thibault Square, 2000 dedicated local skaters and fans followed the action spot to spot, with ‘cash-for-tricks’ sessions at each spot building toward the final, unforgettable session at the Civic Centre. When the dust settled, it was a local name written in the winner's circle: Ethan Cairns.

Skating with consistency and style across every location on the ‘tricks for cash’ jam format, Cairns balanced power with finesse to claim the overall South African win—and with it, a golden ticket to compete at an international Red Bull skate event in 2026.

"I honestly didn't expect it at all," Cairns admitted after the final session. "I just tried to skate every spot the best I could and have fun with my friends—that's what it's all about. Getting to skate with all the international pros was amazing and really inspiring. The energy was crazy from start to finish."

Ethan Cairns wins Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

The international roster read like a who's who of modern skateboarding: Ryan Sheckler, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, CJ Collins, Chloe Covell, Gavin Bottger, and South Africa's own Brandon Valjalo. Together, they turned Cape Town into a live masterclass, each stop revealing new dimensions of what street skating can be.

At City Bowl Park, Sheckler—the youngest X Games gold medallist in history—wasted no time setting the tone. He launched off the rooftop straight into the bowl's transition, a line he'd been visualising since the crew first touched down in Cape Town.

"I had that one in my mind from the moment I got here," he said. "It was the first thing I saw, and I knew I had to try it. When you've got that many people who love skateboarding in one place, the energy is infectious—you almost feel unstoppable."

That energy carried through every session, building toward a defining moment at the Civic Centre. Local skater Byron Rhode lined up an ollie over the towering double stair set, the crowd holding its collective breath. Sheckler stood alongside him, hyping the crowd, embodying the spirit of the day: pros and locals, side by side.

Gavin Bottger skates high at Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Zion Wright shreds at Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Ryan Sheckler takes flight at Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Brandon Valjalo dominates Red Bull Spot Check in Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Skaters gather at Red Bull Spot Check 2025 in Cape Town Civic Centre © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Ethan Cairns wins Red Bull Spot Check Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Ethan Cairns skates Red Bull Spot Check ramp in Cape Town 2025 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Byron Rhode double stair set © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

After ten determined attempts, Rhode landed it clean to a roar of approval. Moments later, Sheckler stepped up and landed his own trick first try—a perfect convergence of pro precision and local pride that became one of the event's most electric moments.

Jamie Foy, known for his fearless handrail mastery, was struck by what he witnessed. "The South African energy was top-notch," he said. "Everyone was giving it their all at every spot, and you could tell how hyped people were that we were here. The kids were killing it—it was just good vibes all around."

Having something like this in South Africa gives local skaters a chance to be seen by international pros and even earn a spot at global events. I want young skaters here to know that skateboarding can be a real career path. Brandon Valjalo