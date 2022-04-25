Check out South Africa's best freestyle football talent

Sipho “Six” Busakwe edged out Kyle Rinquest in a closely contested final to walk away with the Red Bull Street Style SA title.

Red Bull Street Style National Qualifier © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ve been competing for years and I’m so proud of myself today. Last year I experienced a knee injury and I knew I had to do my best to win today. I’m looking forward to competing in the next round before the finals, I’ll give my best and make South Africa proud, “ said Busakwe.

The exciting tournament was hosted by Chris Njokwana - a previous National Red Bull Street Style winner who got the crowd into the action. Participants went through a qualifying round to make the top 16.

The charismatic defending champion, Jabu “Mjepa” Mdaka, fearlessly advanced to the semi-finals to face his friend, Busakwe in a heated round. It was then just Busakwe who showed his prowess to make it to the final.

This year’s judges were SABC Sport’s Phumudzo Manenzhe and respected freestyle footballers Ozwin Edwards and Kamal “Kamalio” Ranchod – a former world number two. Former Bafana Bafana player Siphiwe Tshabalala surprised the crowd and joined the panel as a guest judge for the final round.

When asked what the judges were looking for, Rachod explained: “We watched out for originality, creativity, and style. Everyone has done well and big ups to everyone who participated this year. Congratulations to Six who showed that he has what it takes to represent us!”

Busakwe will now represent South Africa in the Africa Regional Finals – one of five. The most skilled talent from the North and South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe Regional Finals will head into the Red Bull Street Style World Final in Croatia on 8 October 2022.