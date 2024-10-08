Red Bull Summer Edition Mocktails

Ready for Summer? As temperatures climb and sunny days become longer, shake up your summer mocktail recipes. Whether you have the taste for something sweet or something sour, crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba-Elderflower and try out one of these refreshing mocktail recipes.
01
Big Summer Apple
with Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
Ingredients:
- 250ml Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
- 35ml Abstinence Cape Fynbos
- 15ml Apple Juice
Instructions:
Served in a highball glass. Cut cucumber into circles and slice 4 ways to place in glass before building all the ingredients together over ice.
Garnish with a lime wedge, and a mint spring.
Another option: Squeeze the grapefruit wedge in to elevate the flavour of the drink.
02
Red Summer Spritz
with Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
Ingredients:
- 250ml Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
- 45ml Origin Berg Spice
- 10ml Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Liquor (Giffard)
- 2 Dash Angustora Bitters
Instructions:
In a gin balloon glass, build all the ingredients together over ice.
Complete with lime wedge and strawberries or raspberries for garnish.
Another option: Squeeze the lime wedge in to elevate the flavour of the drink.
03
Peach Summer Ball
with Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
Ingredients:
- 250ml Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba-Elderflower
- 45ml Mahala Amber Spirit
- 20ml Peach Syrup (Giffard)
- 2 Dash Angustora Bitters
Instructions:
In a highball glass, build all the ingredients together over ice.
Complete with lime wedge and strawberries or raspberries for garnish
Another option: Squeeze the lime wedge in to elevate the flavour of the drink.