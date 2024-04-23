Experience The Musical Spectacle When Amapiano meets Classical Music

"I will be performing with an orchestra that includes a choir. It’s something I’ve never done before and being an artist that in love with music, the fusion of these two worlds is very exciting for me," Kabza De Small said, adding that many of his songs focus on vocals, and a lot of Amapiano is very instrumental. "So I think people will be familiar with it. Amapiano is taking over the world, and through collaborations like this, who knows how much further we could push the genre?"