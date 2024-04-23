Music
Experience The Musical Spectacle When Amapiano meets Classical Music
Red Bull Symphonic is coming to South Africa for the first time in June.
Red Bull Symphonic featuring Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra will debut in South Africa on June 8, 2024, at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.
The audience can expect a unique blend of modern-style music and classical orchestration that brings together the famous King of Amapiano Kabza De Small, a full-scale symphonic orchestra led by Ofentse Pitse and an 8-piece choir.
The performance will feature Kabza De Small's iconic repertoire, including songs like Khusela, Imithandazo and others. The addictive rhythms and iconic log drum melodies of Amapiano will be masterfully arranged and played by a 33-piece orchestra and an 8-piece choir, resulting in a symphonic fusion.
"I will be performing with an orchestra that includes a choir. It’s something I’ve never done before and being an artist that in love with music, the fusion of these two worlds is very exciting for me," Kabza De Small said, adding that many of his songs focus on vocals, and a lot of Amapiano is very instrumental. "So I think people will be familiar with it. Amapiano is taking over the world, and through collaborations like this, who knows how much further we could push the genre?"
Conductor, Ofentse Pitse, expressed her delight about the Mzansi instalment of Red Bull Symphonic's unique nature: "The clash of two worlds between Amapiano and Classical music will create an electrifying atmosphere in which anything is possible. It's about breaking away from conventional limits and enabling the music to grow into something genuinely exceptional."
Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra will feature a host of guest artists who will increase the diversity and intensity of an already extraordinary evening.
Tickets for the Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra are available on Computicket, starting from R250.