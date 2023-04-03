Unlock the best nightlife experience in Jozi

Looking for an unforgettable night out? A new global event series might have the answer and it's coming to Jozi. Showcasing the best and most unique venues and talents – bars, clubs, mixologists, performing artists and more – in some of the world’s most amazing cities, Red Bull Unlocked celebrates the local scene and offers the ultimate immersive experience for nightlife lovers.

01 What it is

These one-of-a-kind events unlock the sights, sounds, faces and places that make your city special. There’s no need to criss-cross the town to find your favourite spots. Instead, the most exciting bars, clubs and performances come to you, together in one of the city’s iconic buildings, so you can explore them all.

Red Bull Unlocked © Red Bull Content Pool

02 What to expect

The participating venues don’t just show up – they each work hard to re-create their signature ambiance in the fresh setting, so you get the genuine vibe. It’s an opportunity to discover, or re-discover, the best in your own town.

And because unique events tend to draw fascinating people, it’s a place to see and be seen, whether you’re hanging with your own crew, socialising with an entirely new one – or both!

These are one-of-a-kind events © Red Bull

03 Red Bull Unlocked Johannesburg

On Saturday 27th May, Victoria Yards will be transformed into a labyrinth of immersive events and experiences; all in one place, for one night only. Featuring collaborations from (A-Z) Altar Bar, Ayepyep, Best Friends Street Bar, Blondie Restaurant Cape Town, Brown Sugar, Jozi Gin, The Hang Awt 1632, The Last Alpaca & Until Until Group with a special first look at the Jessica Mashaba Experience!

With performances by formidable talent including Blxckie, Maglera Doe Boy, Felo le Tee, DJ LeSoul, Dj Que and many, many more…

Victoria Yards is a multifaceted space within Lorentzville, Johannesburg. Home of various creative tenants and events venue. Victoria Yards was not always a home for creative minds, learners and entrepreneurs. Purpose built as a steam laundry in the early 1940's, the property has changed little in the way of the original buildings, standing derelict for a while before being occupied by informal traders.