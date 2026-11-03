Zaid April is South Africa's first Red Bull Wings Cup champion

Loftus Versfeld has hosted more than its share of big finals. On Sunday, 1 November 2026, it added a new kind to the list, and when the last match was done it was Zaid April standing as South Africa's first Red Bull Wings Cup National Champion.

The win books his ticket to the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in early 2027, where he'll line up against national champions from nearly 80 countries for the inaugural world title.

Zaid April competes at Red Bull Wings Cup South Africa Final © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

"Winning the national title is an incredible feeling, especially knowing how much time, effort and passion I've put into getting here," says April. "Looking back on the journey and everything it took to become champion makes this moment even more special. Opportunities like this remind me why I love gaming, competing and constantly pushing myself to improve."

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Sixteen players, two roads in

Nobody walked into Loftus by accident. The 16 finalists came through two very different qualifying tracks, which is part of what made the day interesting.

The Open League was the online grind: EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Ultimate Team, played through PlayStation Tournaments and a FACEIT closed qualifier. When that window shut on 16 October, the top six went through, joined by two more players who fought their way in via Wildcard qualifiers.

The University League took the game onto campuses around the country, played in EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Rush. It closed on 26 October, and the top eight on the National Leaderboard earned their spots.

April came in through the Open League's FACEIT bracket, then backed it up in person against 15 of the best FC players in the country. Composure counts for a lot when the screen is in a stadium instead of your lounge, and he had plenty of it.

Zaid April and Tebogo Mokoena at Red Bull Wings Cup final © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

There was some proper football pedigree in the house too. Red Bull athlete and Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Mokoena was at Loftus to watch the final, a fitting crossover between South African football's biggest stages and one of its fastest-growing gaming scenes.

Next stop, Miami

Red Bull Wings Cup is a first of its kind for EA SPORTS FC™ 27, running across nearly 80 countries, and the World Final is built to take players well beyond the virtual pitch. Matches on the sticks are combined with real-world football challenges.

Then it gets strange, in the best way. Players who reach the Top 16 play their knockout rounds from a series of unconventional settings: the stadium pitch via the jumbotron, a race car, a speedboat and even a helicopter.

For April, it's a shot at showing what South African gaming talent can do on a global stage, and he's not taking it lightly.

"I'm incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to represent South Africa on the international stage in Miami," he says. "I'm excited for the challenge, ready to give it everything I've got and, most importantly, make my country proud."