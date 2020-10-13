Remember When: Jordy’s game-changing rodeo

Jordy Smith rodeo © Brian Bielmann

In the summer of 2009, Jordy Smith , the just-turned-21-year-old phenom from South Africa, created a YouTube hit with the highest, fastest and slickest rodeo clown ever seen .

The rodeo clown is typical of surfing progression in that its genesis is generally disputed. Bodyboarders call it an interpretation of the air-roll-spin (ARS) popularised by Australian bodyboarder Michael Eppelstun in the early 90s. Kelly Slater, who delivered his version at the 1999 Pipeline Masters, riding the most unlikely of progressive surfboards, a 6'10" pin-tail gun, says it was a spur-of-the-moment trick, a tweaked version of a spin he'd been trying in the Mentawais earlier that year but with a flat spin instead of being inverted.

"I don't remember seeing it anywhere. I discovered the manoeuvre on that wave," he said. Kelly named the move after his close friend Jack Johnson's song of the same name.

A Rodeo Clown, if you haven't cut it down to its essentials, is a backhand air (snowboarders and skaters will identify the huck as frontside) into a flat spin.

10 years later, on a trip also to the Mentawais , and along with the teenage Kolohe Andino and Conner Coffin, Jordy took the move to its zenith with his version at the hollow-breaking left-hander Macaronis. Then, the rodeo clown was groundbreaking. Even now, even as the move has lost favour among the higher levels of the sport, it's still a remarkable example of board control, daring and a remarkable proprioception (an ability to sense the position of parts of the body during movement).

"I got lucky and pulled the move of my life," said Jordy.

Within days, the YouTube clip had sprung over a million-and-a-half views. Sports channels called it the move of the year across all sports. Surfers watched and replayed the two-minute clip over and over. How did Jordy find the pop to get that sort of height? And sticking that landing on the summit of a six-foot wave?

And, even now, Jordy still gets fans, mostly in Europe, he says, who'll point at him and say, "Yeah, Jordy, that rodeo was sick."

How does Jordy remember it? "Well, the response was huge. It was definitely the most published and most hits I've had on a move. Progression-wise, it was the best move I've done, for sure. But if you did one like that now, it wouldn't be as sick. Rodeos aren't as prestigious as they once were. It was good for its time but now you have to compete with everyone else who can do that and more. You've got Felipe punching out, Gabriel, John. Everyone's going ham and you're still bound to see Kelly bring one out in one or two odd places."

These days, says Jordy, his kicks can come from even the simplest of turns. "Maybe it's because I haven't been surfing for so long but if I do like a really good cutty I'll think, frick, that felt amazing, and sometimes I'll just claim it because it amps me out."