Request Your Wiiings and watch Siya Kolisi and the Boks

A British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa is massively significant as it takes place only every 12 years. The 2021 British and Irish Lions tour will be 14th in the 130 years since the first one took place in 1891 and it is the first time our world champions are together again.
South Africa is ready to unite behind Siya Kolisi and our boys again... What better way to enjoy the thrilling racing than with an ice cold can of Red Bull? Simply fill in the form below to request your wiiings now! The offer is limited to 1x Red Bull Energy Drink case per winner and the total number of winners is limited to 10 per region – JHB, PTA, CPT & DBN.