Why 2021 looks to be a great year for Resident Evil Fans

The game seems to be set in an Eastern European village – similar to the setting in Resident Evil 4. Much of the game appears to take place in a large castle inhabited by female vampires and the internet’s favourite bae (after Bernie of course), the Tall Lady. We also see the return of Resident Evil 7 protagonist, Ethan Winters although how the two games link is yet to be revealed.

