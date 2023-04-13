Here is what we think of the Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil franchise has always held a special place in my heart and perhaps no particular game in the franchise more so than Resident Evil 4 which was my first experience with a Resident Evil game. Since absolutely devouring that game (and going on to play it on 3 different platforms) I was absolutely ecstatic at the thought of playing the full remake when it was announced in 2022. Given the success developers, Capcom, have had with their other remakes I was sure RE4 Remake would be great.

I was wrong.

Resident Evil 4 remake is incredible and somehow blows even my most nostalgic memories of the original out of the water. The original game, which was released in 2005, is widely regarded as one of the best games in the Resident Evil franchise and the impact it had on both the series and on the entire survival horror genre can’t be overstated. Somehow, the remake manages to stay true to its roots while also introducing a slew of new changes.

RE 4 Remake © Capcom

I believe that part of what makes this remake so special and why Capcom has been so successful in the past remaking their games has been the willingness to reinvent their games with modern sensibilities. Gamers expect more than just an upgrade in visuals and performance; they also want the game to play like a modern game. RE4 remake may be more of an evolution than a revolution in comparison to the award-winning Resident Evil 2 Remake, but its glow-up certainly makes RE4 remake feel like a game that could’ve been released for the first time in 2023.

01 GRAPHICS

Naturally, in a side-by-side comparison with the original, the most notable change in the remake is the updated graphics. The game's visuals are stunning, with highly detailed character models, environments, and lighting. The remake also features new cutscenes, which add depth and context to the story.

In addition to the updated visuals, the game has also been given an overhaul in terms of gameplay mechanics. The game's controls have been modernized, making it easier for players to move and aim. The game's combat has also been revamped, with the inclusion of a parry mechanic that allows you to deflect enemy attacks and projectiles. Even some of the boss encounters have been changed and I am happy to say they are much better than the original.

02 NEW CHARACTERS

Another major change in the remake is the addition of new enemy types. These new enemies are more challenging and require players to adopt new strategies to defeat them. The game also features new areas to explore, which adds to the overall experience of the game.

Among some of the perhaps less noticeable changes to newcomers, but a huge relief to veterans of the series are things like a single button being used to break open crates and barrels (I cry thinking about how much of my life I wasted swinging my knife wildly at barrels in the original) as well as a single button to auto sort your inventory (if you aren’t in the mood for some Tetris while being chased by hordes of crazed villagers).

03 SUMMARY

Overall, Capcom has done an outstanding job with the Resident Evil 4 remake. They have managed to stay true to the original while also introducing new elements that enhance the game's experience. The game is a testament to how remakes can breathe new life into old classics.

The real question is, what will they remake next? As history will show, after RE4 the series took a significant nose dive before being reimagined with RE7 - Biohazard. I guess we have to wait and see what happens next.