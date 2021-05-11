REVIEW: Resident Evil Village

When I first saw the announcement trailer for Resident Evil Village at the first PS5 preview event, I knew I was going to love this game. The gothic setting and moody atmosphere had me hooked before I even knew it was a Resident Evil game. When finally, the familiar Resident Evil logo appeared on the screen at the end of the trailer, this game soared to my number one, most hyped about game for the next generation of consoles and I am pleased to say, even with all the hype and unrealistic expectations I put on the game – it has delivered in spades.

The Resident Evil franchise has been in existence for 25 years and Resident Evil Village feels like a culmination of two and a half decades of experimentation in defining and redefining the survival horror genre. It is a phenomenal achievement and a must-play for anyone even remotely interested in the genre. Resident Evil as a franchise has bounced around the horror genre from survival horror to more action-orientated fair and at one point has lost its identity so much around the time of Resident Evil 6, that many feared the death of the franchise completely. Between the refresh that came with Resident Evil 7 and the award-winning remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, Capcom has done a fantastic job of revitalising the franchise as well as the horror genre as a whole.

Giant Lady Vampires anyone? © Capcom

From a graphical standpoint, RE Village completely blew me away and I must’ve stopped at least a dozen times in-game simply to admire the scenery. With this in mind, RE Village comes equipped with a pretty decent Photo Mode to allow you to take candid snapshots during gameplay. On the PS5 the game ran at a full 4k without dropping a single frame even when the screen was littered with swarms of enemies.

Resident Evil Village © Capcom

The story of RE Village continues from where RE 7: Biohazard left off and while it would be recommended to play RE 7 before jumping into Village, the latest game does a fantastic job of recapping the previous title with a short video explaining the important events. Once again you play as Ethan Winters who after surviving the ordeals of the Baker family in RE7 and saving his wife Mia, is quickly back in the action after his family is attacked and he and his daughter, Rose, are kidnapped. From this point onwards, Ethan is on a non-stop ride through some of the best moments in horror gaming in search of his daughter. While the story might get a bit complicated and the final plot a tad “over-explained” towards the end, the pacing of Resident Evil Village is excellent and a testament to Capcom’s 25 years of experience with the franchise.

The game took me around 9 hours to complete and while many might cry out that that is terribly short for a Triple-A single-player campaign. In my opinion, I wish more games were like this give you a concise campaign jam-packed with memorable moments, rather than stretching out the game with needless side missions and padding. There certainly are reasons to replay the game, besides different difficulties and achievements/trophies to collect there are several unlockable features that you can access upon achieving certain stipulations such as fast playthroughs or using no healing items (all I can say is good luck with that!). The game also comes bundled with Mercenaries mode which is unlocked after defeating the game for the first time on any difficulty. Mercenaries is a time-based challenge mode where players aim to defeat waves of enemies and reach the finish checkpoint in an allotted time frame. It certainly is a fun addition to the game and one which you can spend dozens of hours in.

Ominous scenes, to say the least... © Capcom

Village also does an excellent job of varying its gameplay. There are moments of intense action and gunplay, others are more ominous with a slow and methodical increase in the tension and I feel like Capcom really nailed the brief in delivering this variety. The enemies themselves also seem to hit the full spectrum of possible horror phobias from vampires to werewolves from evil puppets to cybernetically enhanced zombies. With all these crazy creatures running around the only unrealistic thing was that everyone in the tiny European village spoke with an American accent.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Resident Evil Village and am already deep into my second playthrough. The game is the clear result of Capcom’s experience with the franchise and love of the horror genre and is without a doubt an absolute must-play for anyone looking for a blockbuster horror game experience.