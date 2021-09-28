REVIEW: Deathloop Dishonored-Hades-Soul

It does not matter how skilful a gamer you may be, inevitably you will find yourself staring at a gameover and this is exactly why this ‘issue’ has been picked up as an opportunity for more than one game developer in recent times. Deathloop is the latest to pick up on this trend and does a fine job at introducing another quality example of how dying in a game can be a memorable part of the experience rather than a chore that requires you to boot up your most recent save and let out a frustrated sigh.

The makers of Deathloop are working towards their strengths mimicking many of the elements that made Dishonored such a great series and adding in new elements as they draw inspiration from the great successes such as Hades and the Souls franchise. There are definitely components from Dishonored that are as clear as day, but the game plays out very differently in the end.

The concept is a little tricky to get your head around, but what you need to know is that failure is inevitable and these failures often result in your death. Fortunately you will find yourself resurrecting again and better off for it. You are tasked with taking down visionaries as they create the time loop you find yourself trapped in, but that is easier said than done as they change their behaviour and positions as the day goes on. Agent 47 would be proud.

Plotting © Bethesda

The world itself is retro themed and has uncanny knicknacks found around its various environments. These can be a little unnerving for some reason, but fits well into the unfamiliar nightmare realm you find yourself in. Unlike the regular nightmare environments found in gaming, this one does not include horrific demons etc, but rather a legitimate nightmare that we all would have had the unfortunate experience of enduring… It just feels a little unusual. There are four maps that you can access at different times of the day, when the time changes, the map changes with it granting the opportunity to learn more, gain access to new parts and appreciate the great lengths the developers made to add intelligent caveats to their digital arena. You aren’t punished for lingering though, you are actually encouraged as easter eggs and secrets litter the game. Your time only moves on when you opt to change location. Beware though, when the day ends, you will have to start all over again.

Deathloop © Bethesda

If it was not clear already, the game is a first person shooter and you have a fair number of weapons at your disposal. Each of these weapons is useful under different circumstances and has pros and cons. Additionally you can upgrade your tools of war with various unlockables that can drastically alter their potency.

The protagonist himself is also capable of learning a few new tricks and can unlock what the game refers to as slabs. These little perks vary radically and can be upgraded through killing a target more than once in different loops. Obviously this means that there is permanent progression and as you may have experienced whilst playing Hades, this makes all the difference. Even when a run goes terribly, it's very rare that it does not add some form of progression. Ultimately, the game is rich in its ability to customise your experience and rewards those who want to stealthily take down every opponent or those who wish to simply run over their enemies with superior firepower!

Guess whats in my hand? © Bethesda

Although the enemies can feel a little on the simple side at times, they are wonderful crash test dummies. Try out new ways to defeat them as they offer often hilarious means of being dispatched. Due to their patterns that will follow it also allows you to become very creative in taking down the same foe’s in more effective means. It’s a rewarding experience that makes the same fights seem different every time.

Speaking of repetition, Deathloop introduces an inspired bit of Dark Souls to keep things fresh. Enter Juliana. Juliana is the main adversary you will encounter during your time in Deathloop. She operates with the agenda of bringing you down to size and setting you up for another loop, but does she have an ulterior motive? Sometimes this experience will be courtesy of the game's AI and sometimes it will be another player invading your gameplay. For those of you who embrace PVP it's a great chance to test yourself against another gamer, for those who are on the fence you can set it to only be available to friends and if you loathe PVP well you can turn it off entirely and deal with only the AI version. I do know that South Africans have had some issues invading others as Juliana, but it is possible to play as the invader and give your friends, or some strangers, a hard time.

The game offers a solid 20 hours of story and will definitely support a few playthroughs to make your spend worth it. Overall, it's an exciting, memorable title that is definitely worth your time and in a game that deals with the concept of time so well… that seems to be the perfect way to surmise it.