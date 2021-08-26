Here is what you can expect from Riders Republic

Riders Republic is set to launch on 28 October. The massive multiplayer playground game hosted a closed beta over the course of a few days in August, giving fans a chance to get a feel for and test out the game. The results were… surprising, in a great way. The game will remind you of Forza Horizon 4 with its massive open world that allows you to see other players as you traverse the map looking for your next extreme fix. Before breaking down what the Beta showcased, it's imperative to give a nod to the way the developers were able to merge the wackiness, goofiness and fun of a social playground with the incredible visuals that showcase seven National Parks from the United States - all meshed into one map. The world you’ll play in utilises said parks’ elevation maps to ensure a realistic setting that pays homage to the incredible wilderness with a few tweaks to ensure your biking or snowboarding is still incredibly fun.

Junior Project Coordinator Agnès Ruiz says merging these various moods - from the calm sounds of Yosemite National Park to the crazy shouts as you speed through a competition like Red Bull Holy Bike dressed as a purple dragon with tiny wings, was a balancing act (the writer of this piece, in her dragon get up, took first place in that race, thank you very much). However it allows every player, from someone wanting to explore the wilderness and locate landmarks and hidden gems (which are dotted around the map) to the competitive extreme sports fiend wanting to master the game’s career mode, a chance to find something to enjoy.

Riders Republic © Riders Republic

The constant jump from calm to chaos is what makes Riders Republic such a surprisingly fun game to explore. Once you’ve worked through an adrenaline pumping onboarding during the Beta, the world opens up allowing you to get a feel for 3 different careers on offer (there will be more when the game launches). You’ll be able to perform snow tricks, race bikes down hill and even try out the Air Sports in a Wingsuit with rockets! Each option stays very true to its real life counterpart… except the Rocket wingsuit, we’re not sure anyone has ever raced the skies in one of those in real life. Downhill biking or performing huge airs while snowboarding are coupled with a very realistic feel to the game play, from the sounds around you to the shouts when you jostle other players in the race.

Ruiz says the team wanted to ensure a realism to the interactions. When extreme sports transition to video games it can sometimes be an overkill of Woohoos and “gnarly” being shouted. But Riders Republic has a very authentic sound and feel to it, mixed with a killer soundtrack. It truly becomes a game you can spend hours in, without even realising it. The Beta also showcased the various multiplayer modes available to you. While this is a social focused game, you can move through the career on your own, so you don’t need to be playing with friends online to truly enjoy the spectacle that is the Republic. Much like Forza Horizon 4, you’ll regularly see other players as you move around but you don’t need to ever interact with anyone. However, the fun really starts when you join your friends to compare scores or compete together in Trick Battles.

Riders Republic © Riders Republic

As you move around the map you’ll be able to compete in a variety of races, many of the “big” events replicate well known real life competitions. Your goal is to become a Pro in career mode. You can also join friends in the Versus Mode during this progression to see who is the best. The Tricks Battle is a ton of fun, where you and 5 teammates compete against six other players to attempt to land as many tricks as possible in certain modules in the arena and “capture” them - earning points. The Free for All allows you to challenge new opponents and compete through a playlist of events.

Where Riders Republic shines is with its very brave Mass Events. These are scheduled to happen every hour in the final game but run every 5-10 minutes in the Beta. Available on next gen consoles and PC, riders enter to compete with more than 55 other players in races that combine the various sports on offer. There are real life players at the start line with you, smashing into you as you try to get a good start and slamming into the tree next to you as you ski down a mountain range. The Mass Events are chaos personified and, if played in first person view, will have you screeching with joy as you break into a tight turn or miss a jump on the down hill sprint (third person perspective works, but you’ll likely struggle to focus on your own moves as the other players move around you - unless you’re in the lead!). The audio captures in the mass event lend to the very realistic chaos experienced, which Ruiz says was part of the development process. The team focused on recording things in a very natural way, experimenting and allowing voice actors to ad lib where possible. The entire experience, from the very real visuals of the mountains you’re racing on, to the sounds and gear make for an extremely adrenaline filled and, most importantly, FUN, experience in game.

There was so much on show during the closed Beta and it is hard to neatly scoop this game up and put it down on the table. It has so many elements, almost to the point of being ambitious, and it works. From the chaos to the calm, the almost arcade style that still offers a very close to reality feel of game play… Riders Republic’s closed beta showcased a game that could keep you busy for hours at a time. Ruiz own answer to what her favourite aspect of the game was, highlights this perfectly.

She mentions how much she enjoys the bike racing and learning to drift down the various tracks but quickly says that searching for the landmarks and hidden gems can be great fun too, as you move into the national park settings that have the sounds of nature around you, creating a tranquil and soft mood that truly celebrates the nature we take for granted.

Whether you’re hungry to prove you’re the best and top leaderboards or more interested in hitting Zen mode to explore the incredible landscapes on offer completely alone, Riders Republic has you covered. If the Beta is anything to go on, this is a game you absolutely need to add to your library. It’s a masterpiece.