In the first episode of 'Rising with the Sun' Thomas van Tonder takes us behind the scenes on how the project came about and what it is going to take to make it all happen.

Firstly, give us a bit of background on how you got into riding rope climbing?

Rope climbing is one of the many disciplines that form part of my actual profession as an Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) athlete. It’s definitely always been one of the elements you need to be able to do in an OCR race so the skill is something I learned early on in my OCR career, perhaps around 2014.

Escalating it to this scale and doing it more efficiently at a high pace has been the challenge and the learning curve for this record attempt.

Exactly what scale have you escalated this to?

I’m planning to climb a free-hanging rope, continuous rope, from the bottom of the Orlando Towers to the bridge that traverses the two. Along the way, I’m looking to set the World Record for the fastest 50m rope climb.

What is the current record?

There is no current record holder (for 50m) but the category exists in the World Record sphere. Unfortunately the the bungee jump platform at the Orlando Towers (to which I am planning to climb) is just over 90m high, and not a full 100, else that would’ve been the official World Record goal.

There are a lot of people out there with various records on rope climbs but nothing on this kind of structure, so I’ve I make it all the way up to the 90m mark it will be something of an unofficial record. Ross Edgley is a huge inspiration behind this, he did repeats up a 10m rope until he’d climbed 8,848m – the height of Mount Everest – in 24 hours! Also fellow OCR athlete Leon Kofoed, who climbed a 50m rope suspended below a hot air balloon.

Rising with the Sun | EP1

So the idea kind of came from those two guys?

The whole idea and process started during lockdown restrictions - not been able to compete locally and having no World Champs to train towards this year I found myself completely unmotivated and stagnant. I needed to think of something big enough to take me out of that zone and have something to work towards! At that time I was looking at a lot of the spectacular challenges Ross Edgley had put himself through and learnt about Leon’s climb on Red Bull TV . I figured I could look at some disciplines inside of obstacle racing and maybe I could try and blow it up to a massive scale. Rope climb kept coming up and as we started looking into venues we came across the Orlando Towers, it ticked all the boxes - an iconic venue where this type of thing could be attempted safely, thanks to all the safety infrastructure already in place because of the bungee operation.

It scares me, but that is what I feel like it is supposed to be doing. Thomas van Tonder OCR Tell us a bit about how you training has changed in preparation for this? The training has been completely different to what I’m used to. An OCR athlete needs to be very well-rounded to be competitive - you need to have speed, endurance and strength, and then be able to apply all of those at the same time. So to shift from training for that all-round skillset to training for one specific discipline was quite a shock.

I have doing a simulation work at City Rock, an indoor climbing gym in Johannesburg, where we suspended a rope from the ceiling. The crew there setup a special safety belay and have been crucial in the build up to this. I’m a big believer in that if you are training for something - you need to train like you race, so simulation for me is super important and this facility has helped me to train as near as possible to the real thing. On top of that I have been doing a lot of gym work, but the biggest amount of my time has been spent in straight simulation to get the specific muscle conditioning needed.

The type of rope is crucial © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

The fact that I’m planning to set a speed record for the 50m has brought in a new dynamic - not just the strength needed to climb but now I need the cardio as well to do it at speed.

That training has not been all plain sailing, right?

As I mentioned, the most difficult thing is to cope with the burdens of the monotony of the exercise. For me it has been kind of a metamorphosis from the athlete that I was to a new kind of climbing athlete, so that I will be able to be in good shape for the climb. At the same time I’m ever mindful that after this I have to get back to racing after into racing shape - for example prior to all of this I was working really hard to get my running up to scratch and need to start over with that.

Thomas van Tonder in training © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Then there has been the conditioning of my feet. There are a lot of different pressure points from the rope on my foot, even on the top, which is really not conditioned to take this kind of pressure. So my feet have taken a beating and then the callouses on my hands are no joke, just maintaining those (so that they don’t break apart and become infected) has also been a big thing.

The gear is obviously quite important?

For sure, the gear selection process has been quite a journey. Minimising on weight was a massive consideration, as you’re physically carrying this weight straight up from the ground and working against gravity.

Firstly my Suunto watch has been invaluable to log the heights and to train and stay in the correct heart rat zones. I will definitely use it on the attempt day to make I stay in the right zone and don’t blow early - I don’t want to get to 80m and not be able to go any further. Then, I have been experimenting with various – from climbing to trail and even road running shoes – to see what would be up to the challenge best for grip and to help with the pain. I finally settled on the Salomon Wild Cross, it’s one of their newer versions and works best with the foot lock and grip needed for the climb.

Harness-wise, I went with a Black Diamond Solution harness, found that it is a very lightweight. Protecting my head is a Singing Rock penta helmet, again I went for the lightest possible…

The iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Then there is obviously the rope?

Other than the shoes and the rigging setup to find the correct rope that won’t tangle and twisting has been something else!

Mentally this is also going to be quite something - the exposure up there is going to be pretty hectic?

It’s an enormous challenge. I’m still working to wrap my head around it all. When we went to the Orlando Towers for the initial recce, in my head I had a notion of how ‘high’ 90 metres is, but getting there I was really taken by the true scale and exposure of it. We got halfway up on the lift on the side of the tower and I thought to myself - this is the height I imagined. I don’t think anyone can quite really conceptualise a 100 metres vertically, unless you work in that kind of field.

Thomas van Tonder training at City Rock in Johannesburg. © Terence Vrugtman / Red Bull Content Pool

So the exposure and scale is one thing, but then also mentally what I am working on is that I know, during the attempt, I’m going to get to a point where my hands are going to be too tired to continue and I will be forced to try and lock in my feet and keep my body as close to the rope as possible and let go of my hands to give them (a very brief) rest. This I assume is going to be somewhere around the 80m mark and that is going to take a lot of mental fortitude.