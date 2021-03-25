Road to Red Bull BC One
Get to know a bit more about some of the b-boys and b-girls competing in this year's Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher
Celebrating its 20-year legacy, the Red Bull BC One breaking competition is the longest-running breaking competition in the world and has established global superstars in the world of breaking. This year, Red Bull BC One is set to find the country’s top B-boy and B-girl in April.
In the lead up to the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher, we met up with some of the country's top b-girls and b-boys to get to know them a little better, finding out how it all started and how they approach breaking. Check out the videos below to get an insight into some of the country's top breaking talents.
B-Boy Benny
Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Benny
B-Boy Bashi
Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Bashi
Courtnae' Paul
Road to Red Bull BC One: Courtnaé Paul
B-Girl Mids
Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Mids
B-Boy Toufeeq
Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Toufeeq
