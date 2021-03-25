Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Benny

As a breaker, B-Boy Benny focuses on keeping his body strong and staying humble. This pushes him to never give up. “That is why I’m still here, still dancing, still number 1,” he explains. Inspired by the kids who tell him to not give up, B-Boy Benny hopes to inspire the younger generation, helping them to go further and teaching them the lessons he’s picked up over the years. “I hope there will be new generations coming up after me and representing South Africa on the world stage.”