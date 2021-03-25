Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Benny
B-Boy Benny of New Crew is a three-time Red Bull BC One South Africa champion and the current titleholder. He got his introduction to breaking from B-Boy Ice who established a breaking movement in his area that mobilised around 100 kids to break every day. “Today I’m the only breaker left in this community and still going strong,” says B-Boy Benny.
B-Boy Benny started training in a former gymnastics school that became a gym with a friend of his twice a day leading to a dramatic increase in his skills. It was training here that he won his first Red Bull BC One title. When it comes to his strategy, he goes with his heart. “I just go all out and just be me.”
As a breaker, B-Boy Benny focuses on keeping his body strong and staying humble. This pushes him to never give up. “That is why I’m still here, still dancing, still number 1,” he explains. Inspired by the kids who tell him to not give up, B-Boy Benny hopes to inspire the younger generation, helping them to go further and teaching them the lessons he’s picked up over the years. “I hope there will be new generations coming up after me and representing South Africa on the world stage.”
