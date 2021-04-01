Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy The Curse

Hailing from Eersterivier in Cape Town, B-Boy The Curse aka Man Like B represents Handbreak Turn, Concrete Apostles, and Brasse Vannie Kaap The three-time Red Bull BC One South Africa champion has turned his breaking into a career that has seen him travel to 26 countries and fill up 5 passports. With the intention of getting a 4th title, his attitude to breaking is about “doing the moves others can only dream about”.

B-Boy The Curse got his start in breaking when there was a call for dancers to join class, but he didn’t make the cut, but he remained persistent, learning by watching them rehearse in the school hall and eventually getting a spot in a show when one of the members couldn’t make it. “It was just a moment where I fitted in for this part.”

What keeps B-Boy The Curse motivated is a constant desire to want to be the best at what he is doing. He is aware that there is younger talent hungry for the same thing and will ensure they don’t have an easy ride. “Getting older you realise you need to make peace with it. There will always be someone better coming up and you have to make room for that person but obviously not just stepping down, you have to fight for this.” This motivates him to train at the top level. “Keeping that in mind I constantly train, seeing myself as the SA champ. Pushing for that level.”

Meeting Charl aka Bliksemstraal was the first time B-Boy the Curse met someone in his area that could break. The two would spend hours after school together training relentlessly. “We would meet up, start training from 3 until sunset. Every day, nonstop. We just wanted to do that thing. When you found something that just fits with you. From there everything just blew up. We went to events, workshops, everything that comes with the breaking movement, we grew into that.”

Having won his first Red Bull BC One South Africa championship in 2012, B-Boy The Curse would return in 2014 and again in 2015 to reclaim the title, something that he keeps at the top of mind while training. ”I want to be the best. Put in as much as possible and just see yourself as the champ.”

With all that he’s accomplished, B-Boy The Curse hopes to do more than leaving a legacy behind. “I would love to not just leave a legacy behind but create something that’s positive.”

