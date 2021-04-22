Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Toufeeq

B-Boy Toufeeq hails from Mitchell’s Plain and reps the Tough Nation Crew. He won the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher in 2015 making him the youngest b-boy to win Red Bull BC One in Cape Town. His dream is to win Red Bull BC One for a second time.

B-Boy Toufeeq discovered breaking when he was walking back home from school with friends. Initially thinking it was a fight, when they got closer they realised it was a B-Boy called Angelo teaching a breaking lesson. “That’s when I fell in love with breakdancing and how I became who I am today,” B-Boy Toufeeq explains.

Breaking is in his blood, as B-Boy Toufeeq’s father was a breaker back in the day. In fact, his father was the first one to teach him a backflip. “He always motivates me. He’s like my mentor,” notes B-Boy Toufeeq.

Now that breaking is an Olympic sport, B-Boy Toufeeq has to change the way he trains in order to make it to the top. “We can’t train as breakdancers anymore, we have to train as athletes.”

We can’t train as breakdancers anymore, we have to train as athletes. B-Boy Toufeeq

Having started in 2008, B-Boy Toufeeq joined B-Boy Angelo for lessons at East Ridge Community Centre in 2009 which lasted for almost six years before moving to the skatepark at West Ridge Gardens. “We dig it because we can make marks, it’s a smooth surface, and it’s a good opportunity to motivate the kids in the area to show them there’s a better way out.”

It’s a good opportunity to motivate the kids in the area to show them there’s a better way out B-Boy Toufeeq

B-Boy Toufeeq won his first Red Bull BC One title while training at the skatepark, training for three hours from Monday to Friday with cardio work on the weekends, helping him become the 2015 Red Bull BC One South Africa champion. At home, B-Boy Toufeeq keeps it simple and trains in his driveway on boards.

Known as an introvert, when B-Boy Toufeeq hits the stage he focuses on his opponent and turns into what he describes as a “beast”. “That’s what I try to put into my style of dancing.”

The impact B-Boy Toufeeq wants to have is to teach the younger generation to actually make it and the high-level skills they need so that they can also travel the world and see more than just where they came from. Still, he also has personal goals. "To win BC One or make the Olympics that would be a dream come true!" This year, Red Bull BC One is set to find the country's top B-boy and B-girl with four qualifying cyphers taking place across the country this February and March culminating in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 24 April 2021.

