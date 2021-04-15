Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Road to Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Mids

Hailing from Port Elizabeth, B-Girl Mids started breaking at the age of 21 when she saw 3 b-girls breaking at a dance fundraiser and decided to join their classes. “Starting at 21 is not the norm, people usually start way earlier but I decided I’ll defy that ideal and I’ll do it and prove myself,” explains Mids.

B-Girl Mids has qualified for 2 international competitions and placed top 32 and top 4 in both. She’s also won an all-style 2 vs. 2 competition using breaking only. “I want to show women that they can do anything they put their minds to,” she notes. Mids is motivated by the words of American basketball player Damian Lillard who said that “if you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.”

For B-Girls Mids, breaking is a way for her to express her emotions when she’s feeling frustrated, angry, happy, or sad. “I’m there, I’m ready to train.” It’s a way for her to get her mind off the everyday struggle.

Although she’s lived in a number of different, small granny flats, B-Girl Mids was told by her mentor that “there’s always space to dance. Look around you and find that space.” Taking these words to heart, when the urge to dance came Mids would move couches so she would have the space to practice. “I don’t care, I’ll move all this furniture even if it’s heavy and I’m gonna dance.”

These days B-Girl Mids spends a lot of time training at a local trampoline park, as she is adding acrobatics into her breaking style. “I never had the opportunity to train at a gymnasium or gymnastics gym because I never had the access so when Gravity opened up in PE, there was my opportunity to train acrobatics,” Mids explains.

Training in different spaces, one that B-Girl Mids discovered during lockdown is a structure that gives a great view of her city, making for a fun training experience. “We came back to this place and decided we’ll do some flip training. It was a nice space to train.”

While her eyes are set on winning the Red Bull BC One South Africa Cypher, B-Girl Mids is pushing herself to be able to compete at an international level. “My hopes are to win the SA Cypher and then travel to the world final to meet people that inspire me. The international standard is high so I’m pushing myself to meet it and I believe that I can win it.”

