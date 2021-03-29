Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Road to Red Bull BC One: Courtnaé Paul

Courtnaé Paul is a DJ, choreographer, and b-girl from Durban based in Joburg. Having moved there at 21, with no plan, she just knew she wanted more. This was tricky because she’d never seen a South African b-girl success story that pushed the boundaries out of the country. A hard worker, she knows nothing is handed to you and so gets up every morning, gives her best, and works at staying mentally and physically ready for anything.

Having started dancing at the age of 12, thanks to Courtnaé Paul’s background in gymnastics she was able to pull off tricky moves, however, the lack of mentors meant that learning breaking was difficult at times. “Growing up in Durban and having little to no females around me with that skillset made it very difficult to figure out what the next steps are, am I doing it right, and getting a guide or assistance.”

Fighting has been a part of Courtnaé Paul’s training regimen as long as she’s been dancing, having done kickboxing in Durban, Muay Thai in Bangkok, and now boxing in Joburg, something that helps her blow off steam. “It’s more for the conditioning, to get my cardio in, and to keep my body ready for the moves that I’m going to attempt later in the day,” she explains. She knows that to get the results, one needs to put in the work and so get up every morning, even if she doesn’t want to.

As someone who has never been part of a crew where dancers often gain support, camaraderie, and guidance, meeting Eddy when she moved to Joburg was a turning point for Courtnaé Paul as it gave her someone with whom she could talk about the different aspects of dance, bounce ideas off of, as well as have someone to train with, something that helps her both physically and mentally. “When you’re preparing for a competition it feels almost like there’s a lot of weight to be carried and I can’t take it lightly. So this is a big one for me and the training is important. Having people around you that motivate you, tell you that’s not working, or don’t be so hard on yourself is super important. So it feels great to have a little pillar around me.”

Having people around you that motivate you, tell you that’s not working, or don’t be so hard on yourself is super important. Courtnaé Paul

Courtnaé Paul is excited to finally get her chance to be on the Red Bull BC One stage, having missed out on the opportunity to participate in 2019. “The first year that it happened I was out of the country and it felt like a death in some weird way. I’d been doing it for so long waiting for an opportunity.” Now that she is in the country and the competition is on, she is more than ready for the challenge. “I’m super excited to get the opportunity, I’m going to take it to the top. I’m in the right space mentally to take that championship home.”

I’m super excited to get the opportunity, I’m going to take it to the top. Courtnaé Paul