Everything you need to know about surfing at Rottnest Island

After three unpredictable and thrilling events, the Championship Tour's Australian leg ends with its greatest challenge yet: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search presented by Corona. The final stop brings the world’s best surfers to the beautiful Rottnest Island in Western Australia, a place where almost no one on tour has ever competed. South Africa's Jordy Smith moved up to 5th place on the rankings and is back in the world title conversation after finishing runner up to Filipe Toledo in Margaret River, he'll be looking to keep that rhythm going.

THE VENUE

Rottnest Island sits 18 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia. It's a 25-minute ferry ride from Fremantle or a 45-minute ferry ride from Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth's northern suburbs.

The whole island is a car-free zone. The best way to get around is by bicycle. A bus does rare tourist tours of the island, but no other cars are allowed on the island.

Jordy Smith at Margaret River © WSL / Dunbar

They really try to keep things simple on Rottnest Island. Saltwater showers in the visitor accommodation units were only upgraded to freshwater in the 1990s, and televisions weren't introduced to rooms until 2007.

It also has a wave known as The Box, but this one is called The Rotto Box. It is mean, possibly heavier than its namesake in Margaret River. It is known for hurting surfers, breaking boards and general mayhem.

THE CONTEST SITE

The main contest site is Strickland Bay, and it gets pretty good there, with a great left, as well as right-handers on certain conditions. It is an excellent location for a CT event. Other spots include Riceys Beach, Stark Bay, The Basins Ledge and The Fruit Bowl.

The waves are super consistent, some of the most consistent in Western Australia, but many of them are pretty gnarly, especially the Rotto Box. Most surfers visiting the island head straight for Strickland Bay, but those in the know head out to a few of the lesser-known reefs.

THE HISTORY

This pristine nature reserve is known to locals as 'Rotto'. It has a dark past, with thousands of prisoners forced to work the quarry, carrying rocks to build the prison that would eventually house them. The translation means 'rats nest', and this is because the native quokkas were mistaken for rats.

Talking of quokkas, Rottnest Island is known around the world as the home of the cutest and most photogenic animal in the world, the quokka. Apart from a small colony on the mainland, they are found nowhere else on Earth. These tiny animals, related to wallabies, are found in abundance on the island and have no fear of humans.

People who live on the island full time, and there are a few, are known as 'the abalone' because they get stuck on the rock.

Another South African who stepped up to the plate was CT rookie Matt McGillivray from Jeffreys Bay who is now 16th on the rankings after his result in Margaret River.

HOW IT'S GOING TO GO DOWN

The most critical aspect of Rottnest Island is that it is a swell window. Swells from all directions make landfall with the island, and Strickland Bay actually works on various swell directions. Different swells light up different sections of the reef, so there is no doubt that there will be good waves for the inaugural Rip Curl Search event.

It is going to be quite tight on the island. No spectators allowed unless you're already there. The Rip Curl Rottnest Search presented by Corona window opens on 16 May, follow the action live here.