Smit has taught, performed and judged competitions in over 22 countries spanning over Africa, Asia, North America, Europe and Australasia. He was one of the choreographers on the dance film 'Honey 3' as well as an assistant choreographer on Bring It On: Worldwide.
In addition, Smit has choreographed commercials for brands such as Pepsi, Adidas, McDonalds, Volkswagen, Edgars, Haagen Dasz, Facebook, Samsung and many more.
His company, Untimitive, competed in the DanceStar World Championships in Croatia in 2019, where they took first place in all their respective categories making them the DanceStar World Champions of 2019.
He is also the choreographer of South African artist, Rouge's "Arumtumtum" music video that won a SAMA award in 2018 for Music Video Of The Year.