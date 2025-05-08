Ryan Sandes Conquers the Cocodona 250

South African ultrarunning legend Ryan Sandes has once again etched his name into endurance history, clinching second place at the 2025 Cocodona 250—a 402 km (250-mile) ultramarathon that slices through the unforgiving terrain of Arizona. Crossing the finish line in Flagstaff with a blistering time of 61 hours, 21 minutes, and 4 seconds, Sandes showcased a masterclass in resilience, strategy, and sheer willpower.

The Cocodona 250: A Beast of a Race

Dubbed one of North America's most grueling ultramarathons, the Cocodona 250 is not for the faint-hearted. Spanning from Black Canyon City to Flagstaff, the course boasts an elevation gain of approximately 12,400 meters (40,667 feet), traversing diverse landscapes—from the scorching Sonoran Desert and the rugged Bradshaw Mountains to the iconic red rocks of Sedona and the towering pines of the Coconino National Forest.

Runners navigate 45% single-track trails, 46% double-track, and a mere 9% pavement, pushing their physical and mental limits over a 125-hour cutoff period.

Sandes' Tactical Brilliance

At 43, Sandes approached the Cocodona 250 with the seasoned wisdom of a veteran and the hunger of a newcomer. Maintaining a steady pace, he strategically utilized brief rest periods, including a quick nap in his crew vehicle, to rejuvenate and stay competitive.

His calculated approach paid off, as he steadily climbed the ranks, ultimately securing the second position behind American Dan Green, who set a new course record with a time of 58 hours, 47 minutes, and 29 seconds.

A Testament to Endurance

Sandes' performance at the Cocodona 250 is more than just a race result; it's a testament to the human spirit's capacity to endure and overcome. His journey through Arizona's challenging terrains reflects not only physical prowess but also mental fortitude and strategic acumen.

As he continues to push the boundaries of ultrarunning, Sandes remains an inspiration to athletes worldwide, proving that with determination and strategy, even the most formidable challenges can be conquered.