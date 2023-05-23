Gearing Up for an Ultra Trail Race: Ryan Sandes' 9 Essential Items

As the world of trail running continues to captivate athletes and outdoor enthusiasts alike, one name stands out among the rest: Ryan Sandes. Renowned for his remarkable accomplishments in ultra trail races, Sandes is no stranger to the challenges of covering 100 miles of rugged terrain. Read on to learn more about his preparation and explore the 10 essential items he relies on to conquer these grueling races such as the George Mountain Ultra Trail.

S-Lab Genesis Shoes

Sandes places his trust in the S-Lab Genesis shoes, his footwear of choice for a 100-mile race. These shoes strike the perfect balance between support and lightweight design, making them ideal for the long and demanding journey ahead. Their durability and flexibility provide the necessary comfort and stability to tackle diverse trail conditions.

Race Pack

A reliable race pack is a crucial piece of equipment for any ultra trail runner. Sandes emphasizes the importance of a pack that is not only comfortable and versatile but also lightweight. It serves as a carrier for his nutrition, mandatory gear, soft flask, headlamp, and additional equipment, ensuring he has everything he needs within arm's reach.

Garmin GPS Watch

Sandes considers a Garmin GPS watch an indispensable tool for a 100-mile race. With precise distance and elevation tracking, this device enables him to monitor his progress accurately. Equipped with the race route, it provides a sense of security, ensuring he stays on track throughout the challenging course.

Rain Jacket

Weather conditions can be unpredictable during an ultra trail race. Sandes stresses the significance of a proper rain jacket that fits comfortably over the race pack. Being prepared for adverse weather is essential, as it allows him to handle unexpected situations and stay dry during inclement conditions.

Ryan and Ryno prepare to set off on day 2 © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Headlamp

Running through the night is inevitable in a 100-mile race. Sandes relies on a high-quality headlamp to illuminate his path. He opts for a Silva headlamp with an extended battery life, reducing the need for frequent battery changes. Familiarity with the headlamp and training in nighttime conditions contribute to his comfort and safety during the race.

Ryan Sandes © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Eyewear

The strain of running for extended periods takes a toll on Sandes' eyes. To combat the sun's glare and protect his vision, he chooses Oakley eyewear. Shielding his eyes from harmful rays, this essential item enhances his visual clarity and reduces fatigue, enabling him to maintain focus throughout the challenging course.

Sunscreen

Enduring the race's demanding conditions requires meticulous self-care. Sandes emphasizes the importance of sunscreen to protect his skin from prolonged exposure to the sun. As he spends an extended period outdoors, he recognizes the need to safeguard his well-being and prevent sunburn and other harmful effects of UV radiation.

Cap or Sun Visor

Offering a dual purpose, a cap or sun visor shields Sandes from the sun's rays while keeping him cool. In moments of respite near water sources, he often removes his cap to soak it in water, utilizing it as a refreshing aid to regulate his body temperature. This simple yet effective strategy helps him stay comfortable and combat heat-related challenges.

Salomon Soft Flask

Hydration and nutrition play a vital role in Sandes' race strategy. Carrying one or more Salomon soft flasks, he fills them with water, electrolytes, and, toward the latter stages of the race, a mix of Red Bull and water. This combination helps him remain alert and focused, combating fatigue as he approaches the finish line. Find out more about his nutrition strategy, here.