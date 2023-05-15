'Scouting is crucial' - How Ryan Sandes prepares for an Ultra Trail Race

For Ryan Sandes a scouting trip is one of the most important elements in his race preparation. A 'recce' (reconnaissance) involves running through the course ahead of time to get a feel for the terrain, identify potential challenges, and formulate a strategy for the race. For the

which takes place on 26 May, Sandes focussed on understanding the route, knowing where the big climbs are, and anticipating what it will be like to run at night.