Find out how this trail runner simulated European running conditions in SA

Ultra Trail Mont Blanc ('UTMB') is the pinnacle of ultra trail-racing. It’s the one race all the top athletes want to win. This year, South Africa’s most successful ultra trail runner, Ryan Sandes is returning to the prestigious event which circumnavigates Europe’s highest peak and goes through three countries. Because of travel restrictions Sandes had to get innovative with his training on SA soil...

A NEW APPROACH TO TRAINING

Sandes spent a lot of time training in the Outeniqua Mountains behind George for UTMB, his big racing goal of 2021. The race takes place on the Tour du Mont Blanc route through France, Italy and Switzerland over a distance of approximately 171 kilometres with a total elevation gain of some 10 000 metres.

Sandes, who has won multiple prestigious international events over his 14-year pro career (including Leadville 100 and Western States) and has set various Fastest Known Times ‘FKTs’ (including the Drakensberg Grand Traverse and one on the Grand Himalayan Trail) trains very race- or project specific. “The closer I get to a goal the more focused I would be on that,” the 39-year old Capetonian explained. “Whether that be training in the sand for a desert project, or doing lots of climbing for an event such as UTMB, which is what I’m currently working towards.”

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the global pandemic, UTMB will take place in late August this year, but because of the current travel situation Sandes has not been able to travel to Europe as early as he traditionally would have forcing him to seek ‘European’ training conditions closer to home.

1000m of vert with the Indian Ocean in the background © Zane Schmahl

“The mountains here in George are big,” he said. “It really reminds me of the European style mountains where you have these long, runnable climbs. The trails are also really well groomed, maintained and marked thanks to people like Zane Schmahl from Mount Co.”

Ryan Sandes runs in the mountains of Chamonix © Kelvin Trautman/Red Bull Content Pool

According to Sandes his home trails in Table Mountain National Park tend to be more technical and rocky. “Those kinds of trails are not great preparation for UTMB. So, to train for all the elevation gain in UTMB I find that the George trails are a lot closer to European running, with long sustained climbs, some over 1000m in one climb. There are also lots of switchbacks and the trails are smooth, very much like UTMB.”

Sandes spent a lot of time during his training stint in the area on the George Mountain Ultra Trail (MUT) route. The event which is held annually, offers something for all trail runners with four distances, (60km, 42km, 25km and 9km). The 60km ultra boasts everything from big climbs, rocky trails, technical downhills and views of the spectacular Outeniqua range.

“That being said, the trails here are not only for serious runners,” Sandes added. “There is a combination of tough, high trails for more experienced runners and then there are some that are really accessible right down in the town for those looking for less of a challenge or who are just getting into it.”

TRAILS FOR EVERYONE

So accessible indeed, that George currently has the distinction of being the only place in South Africa where a trail runner can run a VK (vertical kilometre) right from a coffee shop, as one would do in Europe or the Rocky Mountains in the USA.

In addition to the great trail network, Sandes loved training in the area because he can bring his family and there are lots of activities for them too. “There is a really awesome trail community in the area too,” he said. “It’s an awesome group of people and I think that is because it is a real adventure hub of sorts - you can go trail running, mountain biking, surfing, flying, hiking… whatever you want.”

“For us as a growing trail running community in the Garden Route, to have an international superstar like Ryan actually giving his stamp of approval of our trails is really cool,” commented Zane Schmahl from Mount Co, who organises the MUT and was instrumental in guiding Sandes onto the best trails in the area during his training stint. “It adds a lot of credibility to our trail network, especially how Ryan was adamant that he couldn’t emulate the UTMB conditions anywhere else in South Africa.”

Groomed trails © Zane Schmahl

“We’ve always known that George has fantastic trails,” said Joan Shaw from George Tourism, echoing Schmahl’s sentiments. “If you look at the variety of scenery one gets to enjoy – forested sections, a beautiful blue mountainous area contrasted against green fynbos sections, trails that wind through farmlands and next to our magnificent dam – that alone makes them very special. But for an elite athlete to use them as his training ground tells us something else. It says they are challenging enough for the great trail runners of our time; they are world-class,” he concluded.

