Packing Your Race Pack for the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town

While not quite an ‘art’ as some would make you believe, packing a race pack combines preparation, efficiency and experience—especially when tackling a long race route over rugged terrain, with unpredictable weather, as with the upcoming RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (UTCT) . Ultra trail-runner, Ryan Sandes has raced all over the world, here he offers some expert advice to help runners prepare their packs for this world-class event and others like it.

01 Understand the Mandatory Gear

“The gear list is no joke,” says Sandes. “A lot of races, like UTCT, are following the UTMB trend with mandatory items like waterproof jackets, thermal layers, pants, beanies and gloves.” According to Ryan, this gear isn’t just for show — Cape Town’s weather can change rapidly and being prepared is critical. In addition to not being allowed to run without it, “you’d rather have it and not need it than risk being underprepared,” he says.

For UTCT, mandatory items include:

Waterproof gear (jacket and pants with taped seams).

Base layers for warmth.

Thermal accessories like beanies or Buffs.

Emergency items like a space blanket, whistle, and headlamp.

02 Accessibility is Key

One of Sandes’ biggest lessons came during the Madeira Ultra Trail: “I packed my jacket at the bottom of my pack. By the time I needed it, I was too cold to stop and get it. In 15 minutes, I was borderline hypothermic.”

For RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town ’s unpredictable conditions, pack items based on when and where you’ll need them:

Rain gear and gloves: Keep these accessible in an external pocket or at the top of your pack.

Nutrition: Stash gels, Red Bulls and snacks in easily reachable compartments, like a front vest pocket.

Trash pocket: Avoid the mess by designating a specific spot for empty gel wrappers.

“Train with your pack,” Sandes emphasises. “Practice getting your jacket or gloves out while running so it becomes second nature.”

03 Comfort is Non-Negotiable

A poorly packed pack can ruin your race. Sandes recommends soft items like clothing be placed against your back, with heavier items distributed evenly to prevent discomfort.

“Even if you don’t think you’ll need something, like a second headlamp, pack it in a way that doesn’t poke your back or shift around. Running for hours with something digging into you is the worst.”

04 Think Ahead

The UTCT’s diverse terrain and potential for extreme weather mean strategic packing:

Hot Weather: Sunscreen and lip balm should be on hand. “Cape Town’s sun can be brutal,” says Sandes.

Poles: If using trekking poles, practice stowing and retrieving them from your pack quickly and efficiently.

05 Trial (on trails) Runs are Essential

“Do a few training runs with the full gear list,” Sandes advises. “See what works and what doesn’t. Everyone’s different—what works for me might not work for you.”

He also stresses not overpacking your vest or backpack: “Going too lightweight can backfire if your pack bursts open mid-race. It's happened to me before when I've tried to save weight by going with the smallest possible vest. It didn't end well - lesson learnt!”

There you have it, whether you are tackling UTCT this year or looking to step out of your comfort zone and take on a longer trail race in 2025, you'll know how to pack your race vest.