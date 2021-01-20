4 South African Gaming podcasts you should be listening to

The Noobology Podcast

The Noobology Podcast originally began as a way to bridge the gap between gamers and developers. Starting in 2020 it featured episodes such as “Gamer Stereotypes”, “The Games that made us” and a few interviews with well known South African voices in the esports space. The podcast is hosted by Maveshan Chetty (Mav) and Ashael Leschem (Ash) who are both avid gamers and find a balance between interviews with guests and more insightful debate on issues currently in the global gaming space. Noobology was also able to claim the number one spot on the iTunes SA Chart in less than 48 hours after their debut episode launched on 23 July 2020. Mav and Ash call themselves Noobs, thus the name. They’re not afraid to have strong opinions and share them, allowing for interesting and deep diving conversations that look at elements of the gaming culture in an informed while entertaining light.

Checkpoint Chat

Checkpoint Chat was started by two well known South African gaming journalists, Alessandro Barbosa (who has written for Gamespot) and Matthew Figueira (who contributes to Critical Hit). The pair were originally known for their serious writing style but pulled back the curtain and showcased a far more laid back style of two friends happily chatting about weekly gaming news - which is what Checkpoint Chat is. Content includes news updates and discussions around the games the two gents are currently playing. It’s fun, it’s laid back and feels a bit like jumping into a discord chat with your mates.

The GETL Podcast

The GETL Podcast (pronounced Get-All) is not completely gaming focused. The podcast is more geek inspired discussing gaming, entertainment, technology and geek lifestyle. Discussions move rather fluidly, depending on the news of the week. For a taste of the content, Episode are titled things like: “42: Answers to Your Questions about Life, the Universe, and Everything… and so much more” as well as “35: Alien Baptisms, Dinosaur Erotica, Habitable Planets, Breathing Fat, Spotlight Effect, Dream Control and so much more.”

Bread ‘n Butter