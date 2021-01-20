4 South African Gaming podcasts you should be listening to
© Reprodução
If you’re a podcast fanatic and looking for some new listening material then these four Gaming podcasts, all produced in South Africa, will be exactly what you’re looking for:
Published on
The Noobology Podcast
The Noobology Podcast originally began as a way to bridge the gap between gamers and developers. Starting in 2020 it featured episodes such as “Gamer Stereotypes”, “The Games that made us” and a few interviews with well known South African voices in the esports space. The podcast is hosted by Maveshan Chetty (Mav) and Ashael Leschem (Ash) who are both avid gamers and find a balance between interviews with guests and more insightful debate on issues currently in the global gaming space. Noobology was also able to claim the number one spot on the iTunes SA Chart in less than 48 hours after their debut episode launched on 23 July 2020. Mav and Ash call themselves Noobs, thus the name. They’re not afraid to have strong opinions and share them, allowing for interesting and deep diving conversations that look at elements of the gaming culture in an informed while entertaining light.
Checkpoint Chat
Checkpoint Chat was started by two well known South African gaming journalists, Alessandro Barbosa (who has written for Gamespot) and Matthew Figueira (who contributes to Critical Hit). The pair were originally known for their serious writing style but pulled back the curtain and showcased a far more laid back style of two friends happily chatting about weekly gaming news - which is what Checkpoint Chat is. Content includes news updates and discussions around the games the two gents are currently playing. It’s fun, it’s laid back and feels a bit like jumping into a discord chat with your mates.
The GETL Podcast
The GETL Podcast (pronounced Get-All) is not completely gaming focused. The podcast is more geek inspired discussing gaming, entertainment, technology and geek lifestyle. Discussions move rather fluidly, depending on the news of the week. For a taste of the content, Episode are titled things like: “42: Answers to Your Questions about Life, the Universe, and Everything… and so much more” as well as “35: Alien Baptisms, Dinosaur Erotica, Habitable Planets, Breathing Fat, Spotlight Effect, Dream Control and so much more.”
Bread ‘n Butter
Bread ‘n Butter isl in its infancy and finding its feet. In comparison to other podcasts on this list, it is still relatively raw and unpolished. In fact, it currently lives on YouTube, has no real upload schedule and doesn’t even feature on most podcast streaming services (though the producers say that should it begin to grow in momentum they will definitely be making it available on various new platforms). However, it makes the list because of the unique niche it caters to. BnB is a South African Fighting Game Community Podcast covering topics ranging from Net Code, Player Spotlights, esports, online tournaments and COVID-19. BnB is hosted by two of South Africa’s most prominent competitive fighting games players - RagnaXBL and Goliath Gaming’s JabhiM (two time winner of Red Bull Hit the Streets). The podcast currently lives on the Johannesburg BeatDown YouTube channel, which you can find here.