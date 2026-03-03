Meet The Man Behind The Gusheshe

The first thing you notice, before you've even properly looked at the car, is the sound. Not the engine, though that comes next, and we'll get to that, but the tyres. That long, shrieking, operatic howl of rubber being persuaded, against every engineering instinct, to rotate sideways at high speed across asphalt. A sound you feel somewhere low in the chest, the same place a Fender Stratocaster cranked through a Marshall stack gets you, if you're built a certain way. Or are my age, I guess. It is, it must be said, a remarkable sound. An announcement. A proclamation. The sound of something happening that probably shouldn't be.

And then: the car.

A BMW 325iS E30. The hallowed ‘Gusheshe’. A name that doesn't translate into English so much as arrive in your mouth already formed: loud, percussive, unmistakeable. Exactly like the car itself. It is a machine that, upon first encounter, prompts a kind of recalibration. Because a BMW E30 is, by any objective measure, an old car. The Germans stopped making it in 1991. It is modest in stature, unsophisticated by modern standards, and should, by all rights, be the kind of thing that turns up quietly at a weekend car boot sale with a cracked dashboard and three previous owners. Instead, here in South Africa, it turns up at events attended by twenty thousand people, and it turns up like this: rear wheels spinning, smoke billowing in theatrical quantities, and dangling from the window — one arm on the steering wheel, one leg already out the door — a twenty-seven year old from the Lowveld who moves through the chaos with the relaxed confidence of a man who has long since stopped being surprised by his own abilities.

His name is Samkeliso Thubane. His name, for those of us not from Mpumalanga, and for anyone anywhere on earth who has encountered a smartphone in the last two years, is Sam Sam.

Indeed, most learn about spinning through a screen, via a video clip that stopped them thumb mid-scroll and made them watch it four consecutive times before they were satisfied that what they were seeing was actually happening. A person — a human person, in a moving vehicle, at speed — was sitting on the door sill of a German saloon executing tight, sustained circles while the car apparently drove itself. Except the car wasn't driving itself. The car was being driven, with considerable precision, by the same person who was also sitting on the door sill. This seemed improbable. It was not. It was Sam Sam, at the Red Bull Shay'iMoto competition, doing what he does with the matter-of-fact ease of a man climbing stairs.

Spinning, you’ll quickly come to understand, is not a stunt. It is a sport. It is a very South African sport — born in the townships of Soweto in the late 1980s, originally a kind of funeral ritual in which a stolen car was spun around to honour the deceased, which tells you everything you need to know about a culture's relationship to both grief and horsepower. Over the decades it evolved, formalised, and expanded; it is now regulated by Motorsport South Africa, performed at ticketed events in proper arenas such as Red Bull Shay’ iMoto, and has produced, in Samkeliso Thubane, its first bona fide international celebrity. Which is, considered against the sport's origins, quite a trajectory.

Thubane grew up in Mbombela, the provincial capital of Mpumalanga — a city that sits in the Lowveld on the edge of the Drakensberg escarpment, where the air smells of red soil and sugarcane and the afternoon storms come in hard and fast off the mountains. Like most world class motorsport drivers he got behind the wheel early. Very. He was twelve years old when he first got to grips with a Gusheshe, in the streets around Mahushu and Mphatseni near Hazyview. His father, a businessman, bought him his first spinning car. The fact that his father bought him the car matters. It tells you something about what kind of family produces a man who drives sideways for a living: one that backs its children, however improbable the ambition.

He was not, he will tell you, an immediately obvious champion. He learned the way everyone in spinning learns: by watching, by trying, by failing, by watching again. By grinding the geometry of moving vehicles into his nervous system through sheer repetition until the physics of a controlled spin felt, as he describes it, like breathing. He competed at local events through his teens and early twenties, building a reputation in the Lowveld circuit, winning some, losing more than he'd probably care to admit. Then came 2016.

In 2016, Thubane entered a national television competition called So You Think You Can Spin? — a name that, I'll note, achieves a kind of genius by merging the competitive ambitions of two very different kinds of performer. Three hundred entrants. One winner. The winner was Samkeliso Thubane, twenty-two years old, from Mbombela, spinning a BMW E30 with a composure that made everyone watching feel that the other two hundred and ninety-nine competitors had perhaps misread the brief. His trajectory after that was steep and undeviating. National fame, then the Red Bull circuit, then consecutive victories at the Shay'iMoto competition in 2021 and 2022, then the thing that changes everything: a Red Bull sponsorship that made him, officially and historically, the first professional spinning athlete on the planet. The first. Ever. In the world.

He sits with that distinction lightly, which is either admirable or the product of a man who simply has too many other things to think about.

In June 2025, Thubane performed at the grand reopening of Red Bull's Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria — a venue that has hosted Formula One legends, aerobatic aircraft, and the kind of European motorsport spectacle that comes with its own wine list. He arrived with a BMW E30 and a set of rear tyres and proceeded to demonstrate to the assembled Austrians exactly what South African kasi culture had been quietly perfecting for three decades. The video of his performance went viral within forty-eight hours. Of course it did. Because there is no adequate preparation, if you are a person from Salzburg, for what it looks like when a young man from Mpumalanga hangs himself out of a moving car at speed, smoke rolling in great white curtains across a polished hangar floor, and makes it look like the simplest thing in the world.

The Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation released a formal statement of congratulations. He had, they said, "distinguished himself as an Ambassador of Mzansi." Which is true. Though I suspect that in the moment, with the BMW howling beneath him and the crowd roaring in a language he didn't speak, he wasn't thinking about ambassadorship. He was thinking about the next revolution. The next circle. The next lap around a polished Austrian hangar floor with twenty thousand Euros' worth of tyre smoke in the air and nothing left to prove to anyone except, perhaps, himself.

Because — and this is what strikes you, once you've spent any time with the story of Samkeliso Thubane — spinning is a sport that has spent most of its life being misread. Born in communities that existed largely outside the formal sporting establishment, it spent years being dismissed as recklessness, as exhibitionism, as the kind of thing that happens when young men have too much horsepower and too little supervision. Nobody who dismissed it bothered to look closely enough to see the skill. Nobody stopped to consider that the line between recklessness and mastery is, in most disciplines, not a line at all — it is a distance. The distance between a man who tries something once and a man who has done it ten thousand times. Thubane has done it ten thousand times. The line between art and sport is one that the practitioners themselves have never much cared about. They are too busy driving.

There is, inevitably, a car. The Gusheshe is not simply his vehicle; it is his instrument. He speaks of it the way guitarists speak of their guitars — with specificity, with reverence, with the slightly impatient affection of someone who has spent more hours in communion with this particular object than with most human beings. The BMW E30, for those who don't know it: a rear-wheel-drive compact saloon, built between 1982 and 1994, with a balance and responsiveness that made it, in South Africa, a natural canvas for the kind of driving that involves operating the throttle with your right foot and defying physics with everything else. In the hands of the spinning community it became something else entirely — a symbol of aspiration, of arrival, of the particular South African version of making it that has nothing to do with quietly accumulating wealth and everything to do with doing something extraordinary in front of your community and doing it with style.

Thubane's Gusheshe is now, courtesy of Red Bull's Ultimate Gusheshe project, one of the most watched cars in South African motorsport. Red Bull invited fans to design its livery. They received rather a lot of submissions. This is what happens when a subculture decides it's ready to go global: it drafts the rest of us in.

He wants to build a spinning hub for young people in Mpumalanga. This is, when you think about it, the most South African thing imaginable: taking a sport that has already saved one kid from the streets and building infrastructure to save the next generation of them. He talks about it the way he talks about everything — directly, practically, without grandiosity. He is not a man given to manifesto. He is a man given to action, which is perhaps why he is better understood at speed than at rest.

"Spinning started as something fun I did on weekends," he said recently. "And look at me now. I never thought that one day I would be on the global stage spinning. But that's where we are now."

That's where we are now. The sentence of a man who is slightly surprised by the distance he has covered, but not, when he thinks about it, by the direction of travel. Because the direction of travel was always the same. Fast, sideways, with both hands on the wheel and one eye on the horizon, that engine howling, the tyres doing something that continues to defy any sensible explanation.

Some things you don't explain. You just stand in the smoke and watch.