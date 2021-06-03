Sand 1 has been dancing for 20 years. His Primary styles are in Hip Hop, Funk and other street dance styles.He is trained in styles of Breaking, Popping, Locking, Animation, Robotics, Chicago house, sbujwa, panstula and afro. He has been honing his skilled competitively since an early age.

Sand 1 has been dancing for 20 years. His Primary styles are in Hip Hop, Funk and other street dance styles.He is trained in styles of Breaking, Popping, Locking, Animation, Robotics, Chicago house, sbujwa, panstula and afro. He has been honing his skilled competitively since an early age.

Sand 1 has been dancing for 20 years. His Primary styles are in Hip Hop, Funk and other street dance styles.He is trained in styles of Breaking, Popping, Locking, Animation, Robotics, Chicago house, sbujwa, panstula and afro. He has been honing his skilled competitively since an early age.