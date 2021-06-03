Sand 1 has been dancing for 20 years. His Primary styles are in Hip Hop, Funk and other street dance styles.He is trained in styles of Breaking, Popping, Locking, Animation, Robotics, Chicago house, sbujwa, panstula and afro. He has been honing his skilled competitively since an early age.
Nkosinathi began his professional career in dancing in 2009, since then using his skills to work on educational roadshows, music videos with various African artists, do corporate year function and be cast in a few advertisements. His biggest achievement to date is being able to perform globally with a Whitney Houston tribute show, as well as a Micheal Jackson tribute show. Performing on stages in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, United Kingdom. The journey has take from the Artscape in Capetown to the West end in London.