The inspirational story of motorbike accident victim, Sandile Mkhize

A horrific motorbike accident in 2013 saw Sandile Mkhize break his back in three places. For over two years he was in and out of hospital. He fell into a dark depression and was ready to give up. He had to relearn almost everything after his accident, from dressing himself to how to interact with people.

A horrific motorbike accident in 2013 saw Sandile Mkhize break his back in three places. For over two years he was in and out of hospital. He fell into a dark depression and was ready to give up. He had to relearn almost everything after his accident, from dressing himself to how to interact with people.

A horrific motorbike accident in 2013 saw Sandile Mkhize break his back in three places. For over two years he was in and out of hospital. He fell into a dark depression and was ready to give up. He had to relearn almost everything after his accident, from dressing himself to how to interact with people.

Fortunately he had friends and family who helped him through. The brave and determined South African rose out of the initial shock and depression and has refused to allow his disability to prevent him from living his dreams.

Fortunately he had friends and family who helped him through. The brave and determined South African rose out of the initial shock and depression and has refused to allow his disability to prevent him from living his dreams.

Fortunately he had friends and family who helped him through. The brave and determined South African rose out of the initial shock and depression and has refused to allow his disability to prevent him from living his dreams.