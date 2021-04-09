The inspirational story of motorbike accident victim, Sandile Mkhize
A horrific motorbike accident in 2013 saw Sandile Mkhize break his back in three places. For over two years he was in and out of hospital. He fell into a dark depression and was ready to give up. He had to relearn almost everything after his accident, from dressing himself to how to interact with people.
Fortunately he had friends and family who helped him through. The brave and determined South African rose out of the initial shock and depression and has refused to allow his disability to prevent him from living his dreams.
A Wings for Life World Run experience helped Sandile feel that he could be part of society again. "For many years I was in this constant state of everything being still around me, and now all of a sudden I'm speeding down a road. And, on the downhills I'm moving faster than the people running, I don't know what that is, but if they could sell it in a bottle, everyone should have it. Everyone," he says of that first experience.
He's since been a passionate ambassador for the event and its cause. Today he is an inspiration to many and continues to dream bigger and bigger. He dreams of skydiving and swimming, on his own. Watch his inspirational tale below:
Sandile Mkhize for Wings for Life World Run