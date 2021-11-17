SB set to take sbhujwa to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

SB joins the World Final event as a global wildcard, cementing his position as one of the country’s top dancers given the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent to the world on 4 December at Montecasino.
Introducing: SB
It means the world to me that I have been selected as a wildcard for the World Final because I've always been part of the street dance culture of South Africa and always believed that one day I would have a chance to showcase sbhujwa to the world. It’s amazing to be competing against the world's best street dancers. I intend on using this platform to showcase all the originality of my craft
The world’s biggest street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style is weeks away from crowning the world's best street dancer. 28 country winners from around the globe will be competing in the world final week of events which runs from 1 to 4 December 2021. The event week sees workshops, two pre-final events and the world final taking place across Johannesburg where the two local dancers will be competing against the best streets dancers in the world.
Mpho Gift Ramarou better known as SB in the street dance community has been representing sbhujwa for over 20 years; this year SB has been given a wildcard entry to compete on the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final stage. His dance group, The Tribe, has performed alongside some of the country’s top acts at Umoja Festival as well as showcasing their talent at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in October this year.