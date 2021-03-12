How I train: Sbonelo Khwela

The three-day Dusi Canoe Marathon is arguably the world’s greatest kayaking ultra. It is run along the Msunduzi and Mgeni Rivers between Pietermaritzburg and Durban over a total distance of 120 kilometres (75 mi). The race attracts between 1600 and 2000 paddlers each year. This is the biggest race of Khwela’s year, every year.

RAW 100 | Sbonelo Khwela

What makes the Dusi unique, is the combination of paddling and running. It features various technical (and lengthy) portages and almost as much a running race as it is a paddle marathon. To prepare to race for a podium spot, requires careful planning and between 18 and 20 hours of focused training every week.

Sbonelo Khwela © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

"Most days I wake up at 05:00am and get things ready for my business and to train. I have breakfast and leave the house by 06:00. I then usually do a 2:30 session, before getting stuck into work. Then I train again in the evening."

Gym work is crucial © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

It's a fine balance between work, family and training, but Sbonelo wouldn't want it any other way. Here's how his week is broken down:

Tuesday: Run and paddle: 20min run/30 min paddle repeated until I get to 02:30. Easy run in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Paddling intervals 3-2-1-2-3 (in minutes) with two minute rest in between. Gym session with strength work around midday and sometimes an easy longer paddle in the afternoon.

Thursday: Longer run, around 15km. Gym session and strength work.

Friday: An hour of running, 10mins with the boat, 5 without repeated. Gym session with strength work around midday and sometimes an easy longer paddle in the afternoon.

Weekends: Longer paddle sessions

Monday: Rest day

In addition Sbonelo spends his down time visualising his race to be mentally prepared when he reaches the start line.

"I also watch the videos from past years to see where I made mistakes and I could correct them and also to see where can I potentially make breaks."