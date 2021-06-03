He got his first mentor in the year 2000 and began dancing professionally in 2005, with his first dance tour in 2008. Known for pantsula, Sbu, however, sees himself as a dancer that incorporates a variety of styles including hip hop, contemporary and traditional styles like indlamu in his dances.

Spending his entire day either teaching dance or training for dance, Sbu is inspired by life itself to dance. He pushes himself to try new things by focusing inward and on creativity rather than on what other’s are doing.

Sbu has had to overcome the challenges of lacking opportunities in order to build his career as a dancer, but the hard work has resulted in achievements such as running the world’s first online pantsula course, competing in 2011’s Red Bull Beat Battle which landed him a teaching job in the Czech Republic, winning Red Bull Dance Your Style 2018, as well as touring and teaching in countries such as Russia, France, Sweden, and Denmark.

He is working on building his dream, the Dance Rejuvenate Society, which aims to nurture and protect the talents of the next generation by giving them the tools to take their art seriously and gain more than just fleeting success with their skills.