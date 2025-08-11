How to unlock skins in Street Fighter 6: a complete guide

More than any previous entry in the illustrious fighting-game series, Street Fighter 6 is about standing out and making a statement. Unlockable skins aren’t just a fresh look for your chosen fighter – they’re an integral part of your in-game identity. As such, you’ll want to collect as many of these beautifully designed outfits as you can. Here’s every way you can unlock costumes in Street Fighter 6.

01 How to unlock skins in Street Fighter 6: free vs paid methods

There are two methods to unlock Street Fighter 6 alternate outfits. The first is through free unlocks in World Tour mode, which are tied to your bond levels with the main cast. Then there are the paid skins bought using Fighter Coins, Street Fighter 6’s premium currency. Both paths offer unique rewards, but it's worth noting that some skins, like the limited-time collab skins, can only be acquired with Fighter Coins.

02 Unlock skins for free in World Tour mode

Explore World Tour locations to find Masters and unlock new outfits © Capcom

Throughout Street Fighter 6’s expansive story mode, World Tour, you will encounter Masters – beloved characters from the franchise – including Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy and many more. Talking to them for the first time will unlock their first outfit. To unlock the Master’s outfit, you’ll need to bring their Bond Level to 100. You can do this by talking to them, giving them Gift Items, sparring with them, and completing Friendship Missions.

Street Fighter 6 has an in-game currency called Zenny, which you can earn by doing World Tour missions and completing side quests. Fans estimate that you’ll need around 1.8m Zenny to buy enough gifts to earn every outfit, so you’ll need to focus on the activities that will yield the biggest rewards to collect them quickly. One of the fastest ways to earn Zenny is via mini-games, as you can challenge them an unlimited number of times to stack more cash. One such mini-game is Scrap Heap, where you can earn around 2,500 Zenny for beating up a truck. You can also earn Zenny through daily log-in bonuses.

Chun-Li can be won over with a bit of tea © Capcom

To maximise the Bond you can earn per gift, you’ll want to give gifts that will appeal to the individual tastes of each Master. For example, Chun-Li enjoys teas and traditional items such as Elegant Fans and Jade Bracelets. Ryu has simpler tastes – stick to martial arts gear and natural scenery items to get in his good graces. Pay attention to dialogue clues to find the right gifts for each Master.

03 Buying skins with Fighter Coins

If you want to get instant access to your desired skins, you’ll need to go through the in-game store. This can be accessed at any time via the Battle Hub. Skins vary in price from 50 to 300 Fighter Coins, depending on the rarity. You can instantly buy each Master’s Costume 2 here if you don’t want to grind to unlock it in World Tour. Some skins can only be unlocked with Fighter Coins, including each character’s Costume 3 and the swimsuit collection. Unfortunately, there's no way to earn Fighter Coins in-game – you’ll have to buy them with real money.

04 Collaborations and limited-time skins

You too can look as good as Donatello © Capcom

Beyond the regular skins, there are some fire garms available as part of collaboration projects and limited-time events. One such collaboration is SF6 x TMNT, which features outfits based on the beloved comic book characters, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can buy outfits inspired by Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello in the Battle Hub Goods Shop, under the ‘Crossover Items’ tab. They’re 750 coins each, which is a hefty price, but worth it for super fans.

Then there’s the æspa + Naevis Collaboration, which features an outfit for Juri, inspired by the virtual K-Pop idol. This item is available until July 3, 2026, and can be bought with Fighter Coins. There was also a crossover with popular anime Spy x Family, which has sadly finished. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any future collabs with other Capcom franchises and beyond.

05 Why skins matter in the competitive scene

Big Bird won Red Bull Kumite while rocking his own custom skin © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Viewers of Red Bull Kumite – the epic 1v1 tournament that went down in Paris back in April – will have seen pro players Saul Leonardo ‘MenaRD’ Mena II and Adel ‘Big Bird’ Anouche tearing up the arena in custom outfits based on their signature colours. While not official skins yet, we’d love to see these fan-favourite styles become available for players around the world.

In high-level competitive matches, having these signature colours is essential for viewers to keep up with what’s happening. When playing with these personalised colours, pro players can gain a mental edge and strike an instant connection with fans. These personalised styles enable players to elevate their showmanship, aligning their in-game appearance with their real-world style.

06 Quick tips to level up your look

If you want to establish your own unique look like the pros, try experimenting with different colours. Aggressive players can try using bold reds and yellows, whereas technical fighters can go for darker, sleek colours to represent their calculated playstyle.

Unique looks can help you establish an in-game identity that is directly tied to your performance. The skin you wear is more than just a look – it’s your fighter persona. So, try out new looks and find your style!