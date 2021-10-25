Shanny J is South Africa’s Red Bull Dance Your Style Champion

Cape Town’s Castle of Good Hope played host to the Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa National Final where 16 of South Africa’s best dancers came to battle it out in the hopes of taking the national title and a slot in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, set to be held in Johannesburg on the 4th of December.

All the best action from Red Bull Dance Your Style SA National Final

The Top 16 was comprised of 3 wildcard entries, 5 regional winners, and 8 vote winners and featured 2018 Dance Your Style Champion Tebza, Shanny J, Lee Shane, KJA, Verb, Donna Diesel, Delron, Absialom, Xena McNabb, Phetty, Terry Sauls, Sne, Leecore Black, Thatso, Didi Fada, and King Swag.

DJ, choreographer, and b-girl Courtnaé Paul was behind the decks, dropping the tracks to which the dancers would have to adapt their dance styles, with music styles ranging from Amapiano to drill, and Gqom to EDM, while Bontle ‘MaAfrika’ Modiselle Moloi and Elly Majola took on hosting duties and ensured that the crowd’s votes were counted correctly.

All 16 dancers came ready to showcase their skill and take on their opponents, with the top 16 battles a high energy affair that surprisingly saw regional winners Abisalom and Donna Diesel eliminated alongside vote winners Thatso, Leecore Black, Didi Fada, King Swagg, Xena McNabb, and Phetty.

An early-round battle at the Castle of Good Hope © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

This energy continued into the quarter-finals which featured Tebza versus Terry Sauls, Shanny J versus Delron, Lee Shane versus Sne, and Verb versus KJA. Despite facing a local favourite, Tebza won his round against Terry thanks to a crowd-pleasing combination of pantsula and acrobatics, while Shanny J similarly got the crowd going through her unexpected wardrobe change and waacking-based routine that gave her the win over Delron’s smooth hip-hop-inspired dances.

Although All Styles dancers Sne and Lee Shane’s battle was interrupted by a power disruption, both dancers came back fighting once the lights were back on, but it would be Lee Shane that would take the win, with his showmanship getting the crowd on his side. The final battle of the quarter-finals saw KJA’s contemporary style take on Verb’s krump, with the expressive storytelling of Verb’s routine giving him the win.

Audience vote © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The semifinals featured Tebza versus Shanny J and Lee Shane versus Verb. Back in a new outfit, Shanny J opened her round by sliding between waacking and Amapiano moves and Tebza replying with frenzied footwork and a pantsula hat-juggling routine that got the crowd asking for one more round but that ultimately saw Shanny J take the win in one of the closest battles of the night.

While Verb’s rounds proved that Krump can be subdued and align with the sounds of Pantsula and Amapiano, Lee Shane’s versatility and showmanship once again got the crowd on his side as he incorporated elements of sbujwa and Amapiano into his rounds, securing him a spot in the final.

With both finalists enjoying strong crowd support throughout their various rounds, neither entered the finals as a favourite. The final comprising of three rounds instead of the usual two, and both Shanny J and Lee Shane stepped onto the stage ready to give it their all.

Kicking things off to the sounds of TiMO ODV’s “Dancing Again”, Shanny J in her final outfit for the night brought out her vogue moves while Lee Shane put his acrobatics on display. Blxckie’s “Gas” set the tone for the next round, which saw Shanny J move into hip hop territory while Lee Shane showed off his power moves and strength.

The final track of the finals was Dladla Mshunqisi’s “Pakisha” which saw Shanny J bring out the best of her vogue and waacking along with touches of Gqom. And while Lee Shane responded with an energetic round, he broke barriers of personal space, and ultimately the crowd crowned Shanny J as the winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa Final.

After the finals, an ecstatic Shanny J was still in shock about winning and securing a slot in the World Final. “I’m excited but that’s a stress for after this, that’s when training gets tougher, but so far I’m in disbelief!”

Her preparations for the national final saw Shanny J continue with her regular training regimen. “I don’t stop training. Every day I take every opportunity to train, but there were times where I didn’t train as much because I also know rest is important. Recovery within your dance is probably the most important growth process because your body has to recover, your muscles have to remember what you are doing, so it has to recover to a point where it can do those things and more.”

Explaining her approach to the different rounds and what inspired the outfit changes, Shanny J said that it all stems from her primary dance styles. “My style is waacking and some vogue as well. In the waacking and vogue community, that is the norm. You change outfits constantly because you’re putting on a new character, embodying different styles and feelings, bring the music to life so people don’t just hear it but see it. Tapping into different variations of dance itself, as well as yourself. So knowing I’m a waacker, knowing I’m a voguer, it’s staying true to myself.”

As she came in on a wild card, making it to the finals was a surprise for Shanny J, who said that “when I got the wild card, I was like, this is really big. When I got here I prayed a lot. When I got into the finals I was really nervous but I had people around me. Prayer, God, people - that love me, that I can trust and constantly count on. I had Shane my mentor sow me up in outfits, Sne to do my hair, I have Delron as well, I have people around me, so when I made the finals for me it was unexpected, but they believed in me.”

Regarding the world finals, Shanny J already has a game plan that she’ll be putting into place although the specifics she’s keeping under wraps. “Vouge is very athletic, so I can train that to a point where I need to. Waacking you can incorporate different dance styles and tactics, so the preparation is not to be limited, I’m not going to say how exactly, but I’m not going to limit myself to anything.”

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will be held in Johannesburg on the 4th of December. For more information and to secure your ticket, click here .