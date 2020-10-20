Learn how freestyle BMX rider Murray Loubser approaches a new spot

Firstly, it's always tricky combining a stills and video project into one, right? Do you approach a line or obstacle differently if you’re shooting for the one or the other?

As the project morphed from photos-only into video as well, I was a bit concerned about the clash between the stills and moving images. As rider you definitely do different tricks for stills than you would for video, in general. Some tricks are just way more pleasing to the eye for a photo and then don't work for video.

...and, on to the next spot © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

For example, if I’m filming a line, I’m doing a whole variety of tricks down a corridor (whatever that may be) to put together a flowing (moving) image. But, if you want to take a still photo of that, it won’t work - you have to set up that one pic aesthetically and nail that moment. That is why the still images were so important in this project because you can lock off an angle and really hone in on a shape and make it stand out

Minimum time to chill © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Talk to us a bit about scouting spots? What were you looking for?

Yeah, the process of looking for spots was really fun. I spent a lot of time driving roads I wouldn’t normally have, just looking for interesting architecture that had a cool shape to it but was also rideable. Or if it was late evening a cool shadow being cast. It definitely wasn't a walk in the park, more of an urban treasure hunt of sorts!

How do you go about deciding on what trick or line to run on a certain obstacle?

For this project I kind of stuck to tricks that weren't 'that' hard because we had to get things done quickly - we were on a tight schedule at each location and had to film the action lines, get the still photos locked in and then shoot more video for 'SHAPES' the behind-the-scenes documentary. Days were packed!

Of angles and triangles © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

There were certain tricks that were more scary and some that required me to be more zoned otherwise the consequences would have been very real.

For those 'more zoned-in' situations, you are big on visualization as part of your mental preparation, right?

For sure, usually I have a video tape playing in my mind. It is kind of in slow-mo and I see the line or trick happening, over and over – where the body must be and where the bike must move – so I know what to do when I’m in the moment. It's really powerful I find and you can use it to 'do' almost anything that you haven’t done before. For this project, when I knew a new spot was coming up – one we'd recced, but not ridden – I would start visualizing things long before we got there, days before event. That just gave me so much confidence going in.

Usually off limits © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

How important was it to work with such a dialled-in BMX crew?

Man, I couldn’t be more stoked with the crew - Wayne Reiche, Kevin Schnider, Jason Prins and Tyrone Bradley. It was so important that they were all BMX riders. They all understood what I was doing when I was talking. When I said I was doing a ‘Smith nose bar’ it wasn't gibberish (as it might be to some) and they knew exactly what that meant and what angles would suit the shoot (both video and stills) best. Plus, we're all really good friends and ride together all the time - they are all such talented riders for who I have heaps of respect - that helped a lot too.

Crew goals © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Of all the locations, which was your favourite?

The Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town! There was this big triangle made out of cement and rocks, it is just so unique and to get permission to ride that was just really cool. I had a lot of fun on that one.