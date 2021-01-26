How rocker was key in the board that conquered Pipeline

It is one of the scariest waves in the world and recognised as the most dangerous waves in the world. More people have been injured (and lost their lives) surfing Banzai Pipeline on Oahu, Hawaii, than any other surf spot in the world.

When surfers first started eyeing out the reef on small but perfect west swells, it was deemed too steep, that the board back then would not work out there, with such a concave face.

The answer to surfing Pipe was staring everyone in the face, but no one saw it. Phil Edwards was the first person to paddle out at Pipe and have a go in 1961, but he rode it on a longboard, without a leash, and didn't really do it any justice.

In 1974 Spider Murphy shaped a board for Shaun Tomson that inadvertently solved the riddle of surfing Pipe. It was also the game-changer that saw Shaun go on to win his world title in 1977.

The board was a rush job, ordered on the fly after Shaun came in after an extraordinary session at the Bay Of Plenty. He was leaving for Hawaii soon after that, and enthused by the session, ordered a traditional red big-wave gun.

"The day hours before I was due to leave for Hawaii, I went to pick up my board, and the testosterone red magic board I had ordered was pink! I grabbed it and examined the rocker. It was bent like a banana. A pink banana. My heart sank."

Shaun Tomson © huckmagazine.com

"I couldn't get the rocker into the blank," remembered Spider. "So I placed some building bricks onto the nose after the board had been glassed, to try and bend some curve into it. It just got way too bent."

The bent board was 7'10" x 18.1/2" x 3".

At 7'10, the board was supposed to be made for solid Sunset beach in Hawaii. Still, it proved to be totally ineffective at conquering those giant peaks."

"My first wave at Sunset was a disaster," said Shaun. "During my bottom turn, the tail rose up on the bendy rocker, and as I started to lose control, another surfer fell out the sky. I went straight into his rail with my shins at top speed. My shins were shredded, black and blue, but X-rays showed no breaks."

The next day it was Pipe. West. Twelve foot on the sets. All Shaun had was sore shins and the bent pink gun.

"I had surfed Pipe a few times before, albeit unsuccessfully. The vertical drop was totally intimidating," said Shaun. "I waxed up this board and made my way down the little trail and onto the beach. Some guy shouted out, 'Hey, where are you going with that pink banana?'"

"I remember my cheeks burning from embarrassment as I paddled out through the rip."

Incredibly, the board was perfectly suited to the contours of Pipe's waves.

"I could feel it from my very first wave out there," remembers Shaun. "I could drive straight down, and if the line was right, straight up or straight into the tube. I rode the board for 5 consecutive winters, and I never lost it on takeoff in that time. Not once."

The Pink Banana had turned on, and Shaun's life as a professional surfer was changed forever.

"It was the first board with a modern rocker. With it, I went on to become the youngest Pipe Masters winner. That board helped me realise my dreams."

"What that board taught us was that curve would free us up in the critical area of the wave," said Spider, "It also taught us how to surf more on the rail."