VOTE: Who has the most skills on the Red Bull Shay' iMoto track
SA’s top spinners have gathered to showcase their spinning skills and stunts.
Wednesday night, 16 September, saw the Qualifiers go down... Spinners completed a course designed for maximum trickery, each run was filmed (in exactly the same way) and now it is your turn to vote.
YOU decide which spinners proceed to the Shay’iMoto final on 19 September. Hit the link below to go cast your vote(s).
You have 10 votes, which you can use for one or different spinners. Upon entering your 10th and final vote, you will be asked to provide your email address and go through a verification process.
Over the voting period (17-19 September 2020), all votes will be collected and the top 6 spinners will advance to the Quarter Finals ranked according to the votes while the bottom 4 spinners on the leaderboard will go through to Qualifier round to battle it out for the remaining 2 quarter final spots. Voting will close at 12h00 on Saturday 19 September
Here, spinners will be judged by a panel of legendary local spinners that includes Jeff James, Magesh and Shehiem Bell.