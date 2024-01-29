Meet The Drivers Who Will Spin To Win

Following a short hiatus in 2023, Red Bull Shay’iMoto returns and is set to excite motorsport fans on 16 March 2024. The thrilling spinning competition will, for the first time, be hosted in the beautiful city of Cape Town at Canal Walk, Century City Boulevard as SA’s top spinners go Gusheshe-to-Gusheshe in pursuit of the 2024 title.

Applications closed on the 15th of January 2024. After numerous video submissions, the top 16 spinners have been selected. They will battle it out for the title as they showcase the best tyre-burning skills and stunts while manoeuvring a tricky obstacle course by some of South Africa’s legendary spinners. The course will feature 'the kitchen,' 'the target slide,' and 'the make-out corner' among others.

Red Bull Shay' iMoto © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Having originated in Soweto in the late 1980s, spinning grew in popularity over the years and spread across the country with places like Cape Town embracing the culture. The Mother City has since produced some of the best spinners in the country, including former Red Bull Shay’iMoto contestants, Eddie Rasta and Yaseen Damon, who have both made it to the competition's semi-finals.

Two-time champion, Sam Sam will return to defend his title: “I’m excited for the return of Red Bull Shay’iMoto in a different province and venue. Every year is a new challenge for me, but I’m motivated and I look forward to seeing all the new spinners in Cape Town” he said.

Sam Sam © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Capetonian spinning fans will finally get to witness some of the best spinners in the country come together as they try to control the chaos that comes with spinning a car. The competition promises to be a night to remember as the judges including Veejaro, Jeff James, Magesh Ndaba, Shahiem Bell and the live audience choose who will be the Red Bull Shay’iMoto 2024 Champion.

Samkeliso 'Sam Sam' Thubane

Austin Kruger

Dylan Brough

Yoram Naude

Llewelyn 'Loopy' Labert

Chadwin 'Boskie' Hadjie

Mckeenan Du Plessis

Igshaan Brenner

Justin 'Bremors' Williams

Sunesh Pursad

Yusuf 'Team VQ' Fakir

Naseem 'MadMax' Ahmed

Raymond Sello

Yaseen Damon

Rick Rebelo

Tarquin 'Team TAKES' Joostenberg

To get revved up for 2024 Red Bull Shay’iMoto competition, motorsport fans can watch Controlled Chaos (in the player below and on Netflix). The documentary looks into the history of the exhilarating sport and features legends such as Jeff James, Magesh Ndaba and Vic Pardal.

28 min Controlled Chaos