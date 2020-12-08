Silicon Energy Technology innovates in renewable energy

Co-founded by school and church friends Kwanda Jakalase and Randolph Bruce Meth , Silicon Energy Technology is a renewable energy company that is currently is focusing on solar. Their interest in renewable energy was sparked in 2014 when they were involved in a bio gas project as Randolph recalls: “we were involved in a bio gas project [and] we explored other forms of renewable energy. With extensive research and feasibility studies we took interest in solar and realised it was an untapped market in South Africa (at the time).”

Kwanda Jakalase and Randolph Bruce Meth of Silicon Energy Technology © Mpumelelo Macu

Their goal was “to fundamentally shape and cultivate the renewable energy industry in the context of Africa” notes Randolph, continuing that “in 2015 we incepted Silicon Energy Technology on a research and developmental level. The company was subsequently registered in 2019, where the research and feasibility studies conducted played a pivotal role in us growing exponentially”.

While Silicon Energy Technology’s current focus is on solar, they have their sights set on exploring renewable energy as a whole, including biogas, wind power and hydroelectricity. Their present offerings include manufacturing and installation of renewable equipment and energy systems. “We manufacture variations of solar generators and we also do solar installations for homes and businesses,” Randolph explains.

Kwanda Jakalase © Mpumelelo Macu

Their aim is to offer their products at affordable prices to meet the demands of all income brackets, as well as on a community level. “We have a portable generator (Mitha Solar Generators) that can be used by low-income earners and high-income earners (at prices tailored to each economic class). It can also be used by informal and formal small businesses that are directly affected by load shedding and it can be used by the government,” says Randolph continuing that “the most advanced feature [of the generator] is the ability to charge it by various power sources [that include] solar panels, wind turbines, hydro-turbines and electricity.”

The team overcame a number of challenges in developing their project that included finding a balance between aesthetics, cost and strength, limiting the number of innovative features included in order to meet the demands of the consumer, balancing time and money, as well as dealing with the limitations that lockdown presented.

Randolph Bruce Meth © Mpumelelo Macu

Their goal is to take their generator global with the assistance of Red Bull, gain resources to optimise the generator and add advanced features in order for it to be able to compete with similar products on the global market as well as guidance and mentorship. “We hope Red Bull can accelerate our vision of entering the global market, where we are operating not only in Africa but the global community,” notes Randolph.