Simmy’s story continues to mature on Tugela Fairy (Made Of Stars)

It was 2018 when a young singer/songwriter named Simmy gained nationwide acclaim for her debut project “Tugela Fairy”. The album was a blissful mix of afro-pop, featuring plenty of local musical influences such as maskandi and house. Multiple SAMA nominations would go on to confirm that the young artist would be one to watch over the coming years, and she has now followed up with her sophomore project: "Tugela Fairy (Made Of Stars)".

The continuation of the Tugela Fairy title is a direct reference to her forward-leaning journey in the industry, as Simmy herself describes it: “I’m continuing to tell the same story, it’s just all grown up now.” This maturity is borne of the intensity of full-time music life, a life she has thrown herself wholeheartedly into following the success of her debut album. “I was a lot more brave and intentional with this album, as well as a lot more hands-on with the production.” The studio has become her favourite space, and she openly jokes that she would happily never leave if she could.

Simmy © Supplied

Sonically the album continues Simmy’s penchant for blending contemporary and traditional South African musical influences in a way that’s fresh, personable and highly enjoyable. Melody and harmonics play a key role in establishing the album’s light and dreamy sound, one that she herself describes as being partly inspired by fairytales. Paired seamlessly with a variety of instrumentation that establishes an authentically African sound, the charm and personality of the release are high points.

I love being able to celebrate an influence or inspiration in a proper way. Simmy

There is also a strong sense throughout of wearing one’s influences on one’s sleeves. This is noticeably on display in tracks like “Stay With You”, the Black Motion featuring track which takes vocal inspiration from Malaika’s classic hit “Destiny”, or the Da Capo & Sun El Musician featuring “Emakhaya” whose hook is an homage to Bob Sinclar’s “World Hold On”. “Vocal sampling is one of my favourite things to do, and I love being able to celebrate an influence or inspiration in a proper way,” she explains. Maskandi, a form of traditional isiZulu music, continues to be a large influence on her work and shines through on tracks like “Wamuhle”. The variety of sonic influences as well as their relation to the local music scene make the album instantly relatable and geared for celebrations that cross lines of race, age and class.

Lyrically and thematically the album further continues Simmy’s ability to be personable and relatable. Love is possibly the most consistent theme represented, with various tracks delving into the different pieces and struggles contained therein. “Ngihamba Nawe” describes the game of hide and seek often played in the early stages of courtship, the anticipation and desire to stop wasting time, while “Stay With You” delves into the desire to make it work no matter the odds or obstacles. “We Were Here” is a celebration of lasting love and the need for partners to not give up on one another, where “Uhlaze Wazi” is a cautionary tale on the jealousy of others and the impact that can have.

Simmy © Supplied

Another big theme is that of pursuing dreams and the sacrifices required to reach success. Coming from a small village herself, this a story that Simmy is able to communicate with intimate pictures. “I’m only able to go back and see my family 4 or 5 times a year, and it’s still something I’m getting used to,” she details as she describes her own struggle with chasing success. What is notable about her approach to this topic is the steely determination that although walking these paths are hard, they are inevitably the right ones to follow.

I didn’t feel the pressure on this one. I think I’m having so much fun creating, learning and improving that it didn’t affect me. Simmy

It’s common for artists to fear what is dubbed the ’sophomore curse’, that ever-present worry that your follow up work will never match your debut. It’s clear from discussion with Simmy that this wasn’t an issue, however, as she excitedly describes her creative process as an ever-evolving affair but one that is centred around pure enjoyment of the music. “Honestly, I didn’t feel the pressure on this one. I think I’m having so much fun creating, learning and improving that it didn’t affect me.” This is easily felt throughout the album, and along with the previously mentioned relatability is likely to be a defining attribute of her music for years to come.