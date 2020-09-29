Siya Kolisi is geared up for the new rugby season
© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool
Inspirational South African captain on how he's come through lockdown and how he feels about the restart of the rugby season.
Stormers captain Siya Kolisi played only his second game of the season, (indeed, his first full game since the Rugby World Cup final after he was injured in the Stormers’ opening match of Super Rugby against the Hurricanes) when the Cape Town team beat the Lions during the Super Fan clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday 26 September.
The captain scored a try during the victory signalling his return to form after his injury and the long layoff due to lockdown.
"Lockdown has been interesting," Kolisi said in a recent interview. "The family time has been really good - I spent a lot of time with my wife, kids and siblings obviously."
According to Kolisi, It wasn't all good however. "At the same time I was able to travel around South Africa with the foundation and it was really tough to see how a lot of South Africans were living through this."
Kolisi was inspired to work even harder through his and wife Rachel's foundation. Their vision is to change the narrative of inequality for people in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities by providing assistance and opportunities through partnerships.
Aside from his work in the communities, Kolisi also worked hard on his fitness and rehad of his knee injury during the downtime. All aimed at making a big start when the season resumes.
"I was keeping fit during lockdown in my home gym," he said.
"I'm fortunate to have a great setup at home and what I learnt about my fitness is that it is a lifestyle - something you do all the time as part of life - and you need people around you to be a part of it and to train with you."
It so was nice to train with my wife and kids and siblings during lockdown
At the Stormers they have also been working hard, all in line with the very strict social distancing protocols. "We’ve been working hard during lockdown in small groups, that’s also been tough, seeing your teammate but not being able to interact with him."
According Kolisi he misses the team banter a lot as well as going through 'tough times on the field' with his team-mates, something he's looking forward to doing for the rest of the season after the team's win on Saturday.