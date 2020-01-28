Making waves with Siya Kolisi and Jordy Smith

Jordy Smith showed Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi just what it is going take to win a medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, when he took him surfing.

Kolisi was riding a custom surfboard shaped by Smith’s father Graham and despite the unruly, choppy conditions caused by an on-shore wind (blowing from land to the sea) and big swell, he took to the new challenge with gusto.

Giants of their respective sports. © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“Today was really amazing,” Kolisi said afterward. “We’re both professional sportsmen and love what we do,” he said.

Smith first gave Kolisi some pointers on the beach, teaching him about the ‘pop-up’ - that near magical movement where surfers go from prone to standing in an instant. Then he took him out into the waves.

The surfing was secondary to the boys talking shop, 'pro sport-style' © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“What I loved about him is he didn't push me out there,” Kolisi added. “He just worked on getting to get me comfortable, which is amazing.”

“There were definitely a few hairy moments,” said Smith, who finished third overall on the Jeep Leaderboard of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) rankings. “But, he just put his Springbok Captain’s hat on and told us all to calm down. I was very proud of him. What a legend.”

Siya's custom-shaped board © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

At 31-years-old, Smith is a two-time world title runner-up (2010 and 2016) with three more Top 5 finishes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2019 he also earned a place to compete in Tokyo, becoming the first South African surfer to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Learning the 'pop' © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

While the surfing was what brought them together, the talk on the day was about the Olympics and things off the field too.

“It was pretty cool - we were talking about all the differences, but also all the similarities in our sports… What motivates us and keeps us going. And, I think it's similar for every single sportsmen it's a lot of the same stuff motivates us,” Kolisi said. After leading the South African national team to an historic victory in Yokohama, in November, the 28-year-old is now back on franchise duty captaining the Stormers in Super Rugby.

“I never dreamt when I was a kid that I would be spending time with people like Jordy. I'm excited to see how he's going to do in Japan,” he said.

Jordy and Siya brave some choppy conditions at Blouberg near Cape Town © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

"I’m really going to get behind him and get the rest of South Africa to get behind him because I think he deserves it.”

Regardless of the conditions, the boys were stoked. © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool