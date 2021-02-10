2021 better watch out, Siya Kolisi is coming for you at full speed
The South Africa rugby captain is starting the year with a fresh new mindset and hopes a consistent run of games will see him return to his best.
Siya Kolisi is more motivated than ever to ‘start fresh’ in 2021 and is focusing on new ways of motivating himself to continue performing at the highest of levels.
The 1.88m-tall flanker from Port Elizabeth has endured a difficult start to the year, with his DHL Western Province team suffering a 19-9 defeat to the Natal Sharks in the last-ever rugby game at the club's Newlands stadium.
But the 29-year-old, who returned to the line-up after two weeks on the sidelines, is now targeting a return to form after starting fresh in his mind.
He explained: "For me, personally, transitioning back on the field hasn't been easy, we've carried over a lot of feeling and uncertainty from 2020."
“The last game at Newlands was supposed to be a big, special game and we were supposed to deliver. We obviously wanted to achieve so much more.
“It's been tough, but now I'm looking to start fresh. It's a whole new year. It has to start first in your mind, and you've got to tell yourself, 'Whatever has gone in the past, it is gone, it is done. I'm focusing on something new,' and find other ways of getting yourself up.
"That's what I'm looking towards with my family as well. I'm telling my kids, ‘It is going to be a different year no matter how, even if it is one small thing’."
Kolisi knows a thing or two about battling through obstacles. After all, he defied the odds at every step on his journey from the township to becoming a World Cup-winning captain.
And he knows exactly what he needs to be back to his influential best on the pitch.
He revealed: “I'm the type of player that needs consistency. I need to be playing game-in-game-out to find my flow and really hit my best and that is absolutely the ambition."