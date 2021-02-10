2021 better watch out, Siya Kolisi is coming for you at full speed

is more motivated than ever to ‘start fresh’ in 2021 and is focusing on new ways of motivating himself to continue performing at the highest of levels.

The 1.88m-tall flanker from Port Elizabeth has endured a difficult start to the year, with his DHL Western Province team suffering a 19-9 defeat to the Natal Sharks in the last-ever rugby game at the club's Newlands stadium.

But the 29-year-old, who returned to the line-up after two weeks on the sidelines, is now targeting a return to form after starting fresh in his mind.

“The last game at Newlands was supposed to be a big, special game and we were supposed to deliver. We obviously wanted to achieve so much more.

